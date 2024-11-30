One of 2024’s wackiest new board games is 30% off for Black Friday

While you’d expect to see a pile of classic board games in the Black Friday bargain bin, you’ll occasionally spot a modern gem too. One excellent example is Worms: The Board Game, a chaotic and hilarious tabletop take on the wriggly computer war game. If you like board games that are funny and thoroughly unpredictable, this top contender is currently 30% off on Amazon.

Just like the classic videogame, a game of Worms: The Board Game begins with a procedurally generated map. Each team’s worms are semi-randomly distributed across the landscape, as are a host of helpful and unhelpful items. The aim is simple – be the last player with a worm standing.

To achieve this, you’ll need to shove, shoot, and blow up your enemies as efficiently as possible. If this were a strategy board game, this would involve careful planning and well-planned moves. Worms: The Board Game, however, throws caution to the literal wind.

You can throw a grenade, sure, but the random direction of the wind might mean it lands on a friendly worm. You can push someone onto a landmine, but a coin flip decides whether it goes off.

This is a low-complexity, high-hilarity board game that’ll suit player groups of all ages. For the best board game experience, we recommend gathering as many players as you can – a six-player game is far wackier than a two-player one, thanks to the limited play space.

If you’d like to learn more about how this tabletop title plays, we’ve got a full Worms: Board Game review that can explain in further detail. Or, for more wallet-friendly options, check out our recommended Black Friday board game deals.