We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

One of 2024’s wackiest new board games is 30% off for Black Friday

Worms: The Board Game is the most random, unpredictable board game we’ve played this year – and Black Friday means it’s cheaper than ever.

Worms Board Game box photo
Mollie Russell's Avatar

Published:

Worms Board Game 

While you’d expect to see a pile of classic board games in the Black Friday bargain bin, you’ll occasionally spot a modern gem too. One excellent example is Worms: The Board Game, a chaotic and hilarious tabletop take on the wriggly computer war game. If you like board games that are funny and thoroughly unpredictable, this top contender is currently 30% off on Amazon.

Just like the classic videogame, a game of Worms: The Board Game begins with a procedurally generated map. Each team’s worms are semi-randomly distributed across the landscape, as are a host of helpful and unhelpful items. The aim is simple – be the last player with a worm standing.

To achieve this, you’ll need to shove, shoot, and blow up your enemies as efficiently as possible. If this were a strategy board game, this would involve careful planning and well-planned moves. Worms: The Board Game, however, throws caution to the literal wind.

Photo of miniatures from Worms: The Board Game during play

You can throw a grenade, sure, but the random direction of the wind might mean it lands on a friendly worm. You can push someone onto a landmine, but a coin flip decides whether it goes off.

This is a low-complexity, high-hilarity board game that’ll suit player groups of all ages. For the best board game experience, we recommend gathering as many players as you can – a six-player game is far wackier than a two-player one, thanks to the limited play space.

If you’d like to learn more about how this tabletop title plays, we’ve got a full Worms: Board Game review that can explain in further detail. Or, for more wallet-friendly options, check out our recommended Black Friday board game deals.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)