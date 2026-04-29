Hello, Commander - an XCOM miniatures game is incoming

Details are scant, but publisher Modiphius has a strong track record taking videogames to the tabletop.

The 'alien made of skulls' image from XCOM 2
Timothy Linward Avatar

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XCOM Miniatures Game 
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On Tuesday, UK based games design studio Modiphius announced that it is developing an XCOM miniatures game in partnership with Take-Two Interactive. The studio has a good track record of developing games based on videogame licenses, not to mention plenty of other miniature games to judge by, and we can glean one bit of information about it already - it's going to be cooperative.

Modiphius specializes in co-operative and solo-first 'adventure' wargames, particularly the Five X series that began with Five Leagues from the Borderlands and now includes sci-fi games and a spin off from the RPG Paranoia. While there are no real details about the XCOM Miniatures Game on the Modiphius webstore, the name appears under the Five X heading.

A screenshot from the Modiphius website listing the upcoming XCOM miniatures game under the Five X brand

Frankly, it feels like a good fit. XCOM is a two faction setting, and that really doesn't vibe with competitive wargames, which struggle with anything less than four. The Five X games have a campaign systems to allow your units to acquire new gear, gain skills, suffer injuries or casualties, which is pure XCOM. Those systems do appear in some competitive wargames, but when they do they're applied equally to any faction. And it really wouldn't fit for the aliens in XCOM to end up as the brow-beaten underdogs after a string of bad defeats.

We don't yet know what models plans to make, but I expect them to be completely accurate to the videogames. Modiphius has made model ranges based on Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and even a few characters from Mass Effect, and they are completely spot on to their digital inspirations. Just about every recognizable Bethesda Fallout character or monster has a mini; we're talking Swan, the cult of the Mothman, Brahmin two-headed cows, the nuke-chucking war robot Liberty Prime. There are even 3D printer files to make a crashed Zetan UFO…

Zetan UFO scenery from the Fallout wargame

In recent years Modiphius has begun to produce hard plastic kits with multiple options for weapon loadouts, and the iconic XCOM troopers would work great like that. But some are all of the range could be detailed, delicate, and expensive resin models. It's a matter of costs: plastic kits require a lot of capital investment and so are reserved for models that will sell in huge numbers. Modiphius also releases some miniatures purely as digital STLs, but whether it does this for XCOM will depend on its agreement with Take-Two Interactive.

The unanswered questions are tantalizing. Will this game focus on the original XCOM: Enemy Unknown, with the fully funded XCOM project facing off against the aliens for the first time, the guerrilla warfare of XCOM 2, or even dip into Chimaera Squad? How large will battlefields be? Will there be rules for destructible terrain? How will base management work? Post your predictions in the Wargamer Discord community.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)

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