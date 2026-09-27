These DnD-style death game adventures are 95% off on Fanatical

Dungeons and Dragons is obviously an entertaining game, and it's just as fun to watch others play it. There's a 99% chance the person reading this has watched a bit of Critical Role or Dimension 20 at some point. However, for those who want a bit more sudden death in their entertainment, stories such as Dungeon Crawler Carl tend to be where they gravitate. If you've ever wanted to experience being a Carl, look no further than this bundle.

The Xcrawl RPG Bundle features 40 books from the Xcrawl series for only $18 USD, a massive discount from their combined retail price of $339 USD. Xcrawl is a spin-off of the beloved Dungeon Crawl Classics line, a system inspired by old-school DnD, with all of its esoteric theming and brutal difficulty. That ramps up even further in Xcrawl Classics, as superstar athletes of various DnD classes compete in the death sport of competitive dungeon crawling.

If you're at all a fan of Dungeon Crawler Carl, The Running Man, Mojo World from the X-Men stories, and finally, pro wrestling, then Xcrawl classics is an absolute must-get. It's hard to describe this series as anything else but chaotic and loud. Expect these sessions to be a death clown circus, as players are quite literally performing for the live audience of the North American empire.

I love seeing how DnD races adapt to this futuristic setting. It tickles me to see dragons and goblins televised, it's like seeing a childhood friend holding a lightsaber. One of my favorite smaller adventures that really capture that vibe is Tropicrawl Cataclysm, an event set in Miami where gatormen on rocket-powered jetskis try to lop your head off with axes. If that doesn't sell you on the premise, then there's about 39 other wacky adventures for you to suit your fancy.

You can grab the Xcrawl RPG Bundle on Fanatical until November 17, 2026.

Need to fill out your roster with some willing contestants? The Wargamer Discord has brave souls ready to crawl some dungeons!