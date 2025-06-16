Don't miss this massive Yugioh booster box clearance sale

While Pokémon remains the essential trading card game in my eyes, I can't help but look back at Yugioh full of nostalgia. Before I got sucked into chasing Illustration Rares and hurting myself finding Pokémon packs at retail, I was a die-hard Yugioh TCG fan - and my heart stirred a little with a familiar longing when I spotted a whole heap of Yugioh products going for a song.

Even as someone whose passion for the franchise isn't as strong as it once was, I can't deny a great deal. Miniature Market's sale on Yugioh products is one of the best I've ever seen, with plenty of booster boxes getting steep discounts or, better yet, brought down to clearance prices. And while you're unlikely to find the most expensive Yugioh cards in anything being sold at a discount, this is a great way to build out your collection or spark new ideas for decks.

Take, for example, the YuGiOh Tactical Masters booster box. This offers 168 cards split between 24 booster packs, and while it's usually $70, it's only $35.99 on Miniature Market - almost 50% off. That's a lot of Yugioh for very little moolah.

And if you don't love cracking packs, there are structure decks on sale too at some silly low prices. The Saga of Blue-Eyes White Dragon Structure Deck and Legend of the Crystal Beasts Structure Deck will set you back just $5.99 and $4.99 respectively, pocket change for decks that you can use to play right away, and great gifts for youngsters interested in learning how to play Yugioh.

If you're keen to fill up your binders and stock up your shelves with YuGiOh TCG, you can grab these discounts above (as well as plenty more) at Miniature Market right now. You'll have to be quick, as clearance and 'last chance' products will quickly go out of stock.

