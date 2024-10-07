20-year old Yugioh card from the anime is finally real (and it kinda sucks)

Almost 20 years after it appeared in the Yugioh GX anime, a real version of the spell card Double Fusion has been made for the OCG. The new card is a promo on the December special issue of the Japanese manga magazine V Jump.

Most powerful Yugioh cards these days have rules text at least a paragraph long, but Double Fusion has an incredibly straightforward effect. It does pretty much exactly what it did in the anime, where it was first used by main character Jaden in 2006 (in Yugioh GX Episode 102). You simply pay 500 LP to immediately do a Fusion Summon, followed by another Fusion Summon.

Right now, the card will only be available in Japan for the OCG version of the trading card game. This is the version of the Yugioh TCG played in Japan, which gets new cards earlier, has a slightly different Yugioh banlist, and a few other minor differences. It’s coming in the December edition of V Jump which, confusingly, releases on October 21, 2024.

Is the card any good? It seems not. It’s worth noting it seems nerfed from the anime, and it wasn’t even that good then. In the show, Double Fusion seemed to have a sort of lingering effect that persisted throughout your turn, whereas with the real card you have to perform both fusion summons immediately.

The effect of Double Fusion is basically two Polymerization cards, pure and simple, but the downside is that it’s not searchable with Frightfur Patchwork, making it a lot less consistent.

There are a few fusions that might be good with this card, however, specifically Fusion monsters that use another Fusion as material. Good examples would be Salamangreat Violet Chimera, which gets a powerful ability if you use a different Salamangreat Violet Chimera as material, or Dual Avatar – Manifested A-Un, which gets a range of different powerful effects for summoning with different Fusion monsters.

While it probably won’t have a place in the best Yugioh decks, it’s still pretty cool to see a nostalgic card like Double Fusion make the jump from screen to paper multiple decades later.

