Germany hosts Yugioh games with cards the size of five-year-olds

Konami is letting fans who attend a German board game show this weekend play with supersized Yugioh cards, each one about a meter in height.

Spielemesse, Spiel Essen’s less famous cousin, takes place in the South German city of Stuttgart from November 21 – 24, and as well as checking out some of the best board games on show and gazing at awesome Lego creations, you can also duel with Yugioh cards that take both hands to move about.

Giant Yugioh cards are official TCG cards made by Konami, only larger. They’re often found at Yugioh Championship Series events, given out as prizes in ‘Attack of the Giant Card’ tournaments.

Though not quite as prestigious as the most expensive Yugioh cards, jumbo playing pieces like this are still sought-after collectors items, and big versions of Galactikuriboh and Veidos the Dragon of Endless Darkness have sold for several hundred dollars.

Some collectors have even tracked down and brought home half a dozen of these prize catches. Perhaps they have more storage space than sense, but as you can see below, they make great wall art.

While the giant Yugioh cards do have a little warning on the bottom that “this card cannot be used in a duel” to stop you from accidentally trying to shuffle them into your regular-sized decks, it seems Spielemesse is treating that as a challenge.

Fortunately, they’re not trying to replicate the best Yugioh decks in the meta, as trying to replicate the rapid series of combos each one requires in such a seriously scaled up setting would be arduous work.

On the other hand, while your arms might not appreciate the impromptu workout, your eyes would thank you: in supersized form, the teeny-weeny font found on most Yugioh cards would finally be legible!

Anyway, it’s not an issue, because from the image Konami has shared it looks like the cards in play are Normal Monster cards without effects, like Gil Garth and the glorious Space Mambo.

