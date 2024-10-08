Busted new Yugioh cards are coming to revive old deck that once topped the meta

Three new cards from the next Yugioh TCG release have been revealed by Japanese manga magazine V Jump. The cards are all new inclusions for the ‘Tenyi’ archetype, and while only their Japanese versions have been revealed thus far, translators have been hard at work on social media piecing together exactly what the cards do.

While English-speaking fans are awaiting Rage of the Abyss at the end of the week (October 10/11), these cards are from the next upcoming Yugioh set, Supreme Darkness. That’s because, while the English release is not until late January, 2025, it’s just around the corner for Japanese fans, coming out on October 26.

The Rage of the Abyss cards include one field spell card, one tuner/effect monster and one synchro/effect Monster. According to Reddit user VillalobosChamp’s translation, their names are Eternal Domain of the Tenyi, Tenyi Spirit – Suruya, and Tenyi Spirit – Mura Adhara.

One of the best Yugioh Master Duel meta decks, Tenyi cards have been popular when paired with a Swordsoul strategy. But the deck has been left behind a little – not given much extra support, and hampered by changes to the Yugioh banlist, like the banning of Baronne.

These new cards look to change that, and will certainly make Swordsoul Tenyi more viable, perhaps even making a pure Tenyi build a possibility in the near future.

Suruya looks like an extender for the Swordsoul Tenyi archetype, to set you up for big plays. You can special summon it if you control a wyrm, and then you can use it as tuner material to pull a Tenyi link monster into play.

Mura Adhara, meanwhile, is a powerful synchro monster. When you summon it, first off you can fetch up a field spell into your hand. It has a powerful modal effect on the field too. As long as there is a non-effect monster in play it either gets immunity from being destroyed by card effects or being targeted by card effects. Alternatively, if you want to go on the offense, you can make a second attack with it in the Battle Phase.

The field spell you’ll be fetching with Mura Adhara will probably be Eternal Domain of the Tenyi. This new card fetches you Tenyi cards, lets you tribute wyrms to destroy monsters, and when you send it to the graveyard, it fetches the other good Tenyi field spell, Flawless Perfection of the Tenyi.

We’ll see how this trio of new cards performs over the next few months in the OCG, but players of the TCG will have to wait for January to try them out.

