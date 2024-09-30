Versatile new Yugioh Magistus card drops in manga promo

Manga publisher V-Jump has revealed a new Yugioh card for the Magistus archetype, the effect creature ‘Spoon, the Seal of Magistus’, another toolbox main deck monster for the Magistus archetype . This unique card is available as a promo for the Japanese OCG, and comes with volume four of the ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Stories’ manga.

Volume four will be available on Friday October 4 in Japan or via importers. Who knows how long we’ll have to wait before an English-language version is printed for the Yugioh TCG – it might show up in a future Yugioh TCG set or a structure deck next year, or we could be waiting for decades!

Enterprising fans have already translated the card into English. Spoon, the Seal of Magistus is a spellcaster effect monster with the light attribute, and – like the other Magistus main deck monsters – she’s only level four. With ATK and DEF 1,000 you’ll use her for her effects first and foremost – but they’re good effects.

While she’s in hand, you can discard her for one of two effects: to add one Magistus monster from your deck to your hand (except for another Spoon), or to halve the ATK of a face-up monster under your opponent’s control. You can also banish her from the graveyard, which immediately allows you to equip a Magistus monster from either your extra deck or graveyard to a face-up monster you control.

She slices and she dices! Her abilities to grab a card from your deck and then equip a Magistus from your extra deck are quite comparable to key card Rilliona, the Magistus of Verre. But because she has no effect when she’s summoned, unlike Rilliona, actually summoning Spoon to the field is something of a last resort.

She’s not worse though, just different – to use both of Rilliona’s abilities in the same turn you need a way to tribute her to get her into the graveyard. Using one of Spoon’s first two abilities will send her straight from your hand to the graveyard, so you can get both of her effects in the same turn without any other setup. Frankly, she feels more like a spell card than a monster.

