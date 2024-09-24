Yugioh reveals new Primite archetype coming in Rage of The Abyss

The official Yugioh TCG YouTube channel has revealed the new archetypes coming in Rage of the Abyss, the next core booster set. The brand new Primite archetype looks particularly fun, built around a deliciously powerful effect monster called Primite Imperial Dragon.

Rage of the Abyss products appear on the Yugioh release schedule in October, with the full release on October 11.

Primite Imperial Dragon is a level six effect monster with 2600 attack and zero defense. When it’s in hand, once per turn during your opponent’s Main Phase you can reveal it to Normal Summon a Primite monster into play. At the moment this only lets you smash the Dragon out, but who knows what new Primite cards will arrive for the archetype in the future.

This won’t get around the requirement to Tribute a monster to summon the Primite Imperial Dragon. However, when you do Tribute summon it, there’s a good chance you’re going to ruin your opponent’s day.

When it’s Tribute summoned, Primite Imperial Dragon has two effects in order. First, it negates the effects of all face-up monsters under your opponent’s control. Then, it banishes all monsters your opponent controls with the same Type or Attribute as a Normal Monster in your graveyard. This is the kind of game-changing effect that you build a deck around.

There’s more support for the Primite archetype coming in Rage of the Abyss. Primite Lordly Lode is a continuous spell card that lets you grab a Primite card (except for another Lordly Lode) from your deck and add it to your hand, then Special Summon one Normal Monster from your hand, deck, or graveyard in Defense Position. There’s a caveat that you can’t activate the effects of Special Summoned monsters in the same turn this ability is used. Then, your Normal and Primite monsters gain 300ATK for each Normal Monster with a different name in your graveyard.

Talk about turning on the gas! The Lordly Lode pulls your Primite Imperial Dragon from your deck and puts a monster into play via special summon: you’re then free to Tribute Summon the Primite Dragon you just pulled the very same turn.

It’s also a clear signpost about the strategy for the deck. You want a varied selection of normal monsters to maximise the attack boost they get from the Lordly Lode, and increase the number of enemy monsters you’ll be able to wipe out when you Tribute summon your Primite Imperial Dragon.

If you’re one of our regular Magic readers, check out our guide on how to play Yugioh to learn more about this unique card game. We’ll be watching Rage of the Abyss in case any runaway successes need to be added to our guide to the most expensive Yugioh cards.