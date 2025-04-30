Zeo Genesis, the all-American answer to Warhammer 40k, launches on Gamefound

After years in development, brand new American-made miniature wargame Zeo Genesis is available for pre-order via Gamefound. It's the work of a dream team of creatives, with rules by ex-Warhammer 40k developer Andy Chambers, a setting by fellow Games Workshop writer Gav Thorpe, and miniatures made from proper hard plastic and cast inside the USA.

I've been following Zeo Genesis since I first got wind of the game two years ago, eager to see if it would cross the finish line. New sci-fi wargames with fully plastic model ranges are rare as hen's teeth, and a studio making plastic models in the USA is almost unheard of – the only other firm to do it is Wargames Atlantic.

Zeo Genesis is a game about big mechs, called Zeos, supported with just enough infantry to make sure the robo-fighters look appropriately huge. They're the core of any force, and the game can be played as a quick skirmish with one Zeo per side, or more substantial battles with multiple mecha.

The aesthetic is clearly inspired by anime and manga of the late 80s and early 90s, like Appleseed, Ghost in the Shell, and Armored Trooper Votoms. It's a lot cleaner and smoother than Warhammer 40k's hybrid grimdark style, but all the units look like they mean business.

The project is now live on Gamefound, core starter set pledge costs $150 (£130) plus postage, and comes with two forces, a 144 page rulebook, 32 page quickstart guide, dice, and foldable cardboard buildings. For US residents that prices it between the regular and ultimate Warhammer 40k starter sets, while it costs the same as the ultimate starter set for UK residents.

The forces in the starter set are also available separately as 'support boxes', as are the first expansion units for each of the two factions. These are available as add-ons for $60 (£45) each. And if you have a 3D printer, there are also options to buy digital versions of the units to print at home. The Gamefound page is targeting a July fulfilment window for digital pledges, and December for physical models.

I've painted 3D-printed test samples of the miniatures and, while I can't comment on the quality of the plastic kits that are on sale in this crowdfunding campaign, I will say that the designs were a genuine pleasure to paint. I got great results from simple techniques, veryquickly.

If you're used to painting the extremely baroque minis from the various Warhammer 40k factions you'll find Zeo Genesis' designs simple, in a good way – check out this article for a more in-depth review of my experience painting the minis.

The playtest rules for Zeo Genesis are already available to download for free if you want to get a feel for the game. Or you could check out the battle report from the excellent Mikey at Hellstorm Wargaming, below:

Zeo Genesis' lead designer Andy Chambers worked on several editions of Warhammer 40k and Warhammer Fantasy Battle while at Games Workshop. Since leaving the studio he's been lead designer for several sci-fi wargames including Dust Warfare, Dropfleet Commander, and the forthcoming new edition of Konflict '47.

If you'd like to learn more about what it takes to actually manufacture a miniature wargame in the USA, check out this interview with Daniel Block, the games industry veteran who put his own money down to develop Zeo Genesis.

If you're a fan of mechs, indie wargames, or late '80s anime, make sure you join us in the official Wargamer Discord server: you're going to be very welcome!