Incoming mech wargame from ex Warhammer 40k devs promises proper plastic minis

Veteran Warhammer 40,000 designer Andy Chambers’ next game, Zeo Genesis, promises action, innovation, and quality hard plastic miniatures.

A big red and black mech suit with rounded pauldrons and armor plates holding a heavy assault rifle, from the game Zeo Genesis, a new project by ex Warhammer 40k designers Andy Chambers and Gav Thorpe
Warhammer 40k Zeo Genesis 

Zeo Genesis, a mech miniatures game designed by Warhammer 40k veteran Andy Chambers, with a narrative by fellow ex-GW legend Gav Thorpe, is set to launch this year. When we first reported on ZG almost two years ago, publisher Best Hobby pledged to use proper injection-molded hard plastic for the miniatures – and according to a new trailer, it’s making good on its word.

Zeo Genesis is a skirmish game that puts its focus squarely on the mechs, or ‘Zeos’ in the game’s terminology. When we spoke to company founder Daniel Block back in 2023, he said that the best analogy to Warhammer 40k would be “playing a game with all dreadnoughts and having two or three Space Marines or Imperial Guard with each”.

A pre production shot of the box and contents for the Zeo Genesis starter set, a new wargamer by former Warhammer 40k designers Gav Thorpe and Andy Chambers - art of blue and red armored warriors and mechs, and miniatures of the same

The human size figures are there, in part, to make the Zeos look appropriately huge. Their slightly rounded industrial design comes from concept artist Dan Morison – some of you may know him for his excellent, chunky fan art of various Space Marine chapters.

While the models in the trailer are 3d printed prototypes, Block states that the Best Hobby team has spent “the last three years building a small factory” in the United States “to be able to do all of the milling, molding, and injection ourselves”. If all goes to plan, they will be in full control of making injection molded plastic kits for the game, just like Games Workshop is.

That is a truly remarkable investment. As we found out in our back-stage tour of UK mini maker Mantic Games, individual injection molds are each a four figure investment that must be precisely engineered. That’s not even considering the cost of the injection machines that use the molds. It’s telling that, despite having a very large catalogue of plastic miniatures, Mantic outsources its plastic manufacturing to specialist production partners.

Zeo Genesis will launch first via Gamefound, with the campaign page set to launch “soon”. Playtest rules for Zeo Genesis are already available from the game’s website. We’ve only had time to scan them so far, but the core rules seem very intriguing.

A big blue and black mech suit with rounded headpiece, shoulder-mounted weapons, and long gangly arms and legs, faces off against a blurry red and black mech, from the game Zeo Genesis, a new project by ex Warhammer 40k designers Andy Chambers and Gav Thorpe

For one thing, there’s no turn sequence. Each model has a number of activation points, and players take it in turns spending these points to activate a model. Once all their models have spent up their action points, players must spend a turn doing nothing to refresh the points.

Models can also spend their action points to respond to enemy actions in a variety of ways. If a model is shot at, it could choose to fire back, try to dodge out of the attack’s line of sight, or hunker down against the fire.

A big red and black mech suit with rounded pauldrons and armor plates holding a heavy assault rifle stands on a building, looking down on a force of blue troops in the foreground, from the game Zeo Genesis, a new project by ex Warhammer 40k designers Andy Chambers and Gav Thorpe

That seems like it will force interesting decisions. Is it worth spending an action point, or one of your force’s limited supply of shared ‘Impetus Points’, to push the offensive with a model, or is it more important to remain flexible and hold it for defense?

We haven’t tested it yet, but we want to – it seems like a kinetic and dynamic system. We’re particularly interested as long term fans of Andy Chambers’ work, because it seems quite different from what he’s made before.

A big blue and black mech suit with rounded headpiece, shoulder-mounted weapons, and long gangly arms and legs, from the game Zeo Genesis, a new project by ex Warhammer 40k designers Andy Chambers and Gav Thorpe

For the younger wargamers in the audience, Andy Chambers was part of the Games Workshop design studio from the 1990s to the mid ‘00s, with design credits on Warhammer 40k, Warhammer Fantasy Battles, the army books for many Warhammer 40k factions and Warhammer Fantasy armies, plus many beloved spin-off games.

Since leaving GW he’s worked on some of the best miniature wargames, including Bolt Action, Dropfleet Commander, and Blood Red Skies.

Art of a big red and black mech suit with rounded pauldrons and armor plates holding a heavy assault rifle and shield protects a smaller armored trooper from another, stooped, even larger mech in the background, from the game Zeo Genesis, a new project by ex Warhammer 40k designers Andy Chambers and Gav Thorpe

Chambers is joined by another GW exodite, Gav Thorpe, who is the Zeo Genesis’ narrative lead. The setting for the game is the human occupied Hundred Suns, a group of heliospheres that are collectively isolated from the wider galaxy by a mysterious barrier – its creators remain unknown. The tone isn’t grimdark, but this is definitely a military sci-fi setting with some mysteries.

This is a game we’re following with interest. We’re also very keen to see another project that Thorpe and Chambers are working on together: a new edition of Weird War Two wargame Konflikt ‘47.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)