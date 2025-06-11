Grab Zombicide board game expansions for stupid low prices

Whether you want to complete your Zombicide collection, or grab some of the many miniatures and beautifully illustrated map tiles from this board game to use in a zombie RPG or miniature wargame, we've found a great deal for you. Miniature Market has some excellent discounts on Zombicide products right now, with expansions on sale and mini-expansions at clearance prices.

Zombicide made the news on Tuesday for an unlikely reason - the rights to the board game have been sold from original owner CMON to the global publisher and distributor Asmodee. Asmodee already distributes the game in much of the world, but it will now also develop and print new expansions and standalone games in the Zombicide universe.

Zombicide is a fun and fairly lightweight dungeon crawler board game all about smashing through hundreds of zombies. It's absolutely brought to life by its miniatures - if you're planning to run a zombie miniature wargame, like Last Days: Zombie Apocalypse, or a zombie RPG like the Walking Dead RPG or the classic All Flesh Must Be Eaten, then Zombicide is one of the best board games to plunder for miniatures and map tiles.

Speaking of which, there are five special survivor-and-zombie miniature sets on clearance at Miniature Market for between $0.99 and $2.99, plus three sets of double-sided game tiles from between $0.99 to $3.99. These are all first edition components, so you'll need to hunt down some FAQs to ensure they're compatible with Zombicide 2e.

But that's not a problem if you want them to use in another game. I am genuinely fighting the urge to order the tiles, because I have an irrational love of miniature dioramas (I am the reason Wargamer has guides to Warhammer terrain, small-scale Legions Imperialis terrain, and Star Wars Legions terrain).

Then there are stacks of expansions at a 20% discount: stuff like the Fort Hendrix campaign expansion, with its military zombies and survivors for $39.99, or the absurd Monty Pythin's Flying Circus expansion, which comes with models for the Ministry of Silly Walks, the Spanish Inquisition, and a giant foot.

And if you want a base Zombicide game to start from, the miniatures packed Army of the Dead movie tie in is available for $87.99.

The one part of the Zombicide line where the future is still in question is the Marvel Zombies and DCeased spinoffs - Asmodee now owns the 'Zombicide' parts of those games, but not the licenses with Marvel and DC. Provided CMON stays afloat then those games should stay in print as long as they're profitable. But Miniature Market has some Marvel and DC expansions on sale, should you wish to grab them now!

