Get hit board game Zombicide's Batman spinoff for under $25 on Amazon

DCeased: Gotham City Outbreak is a mashup of the hit dungeon crawler board game Zombicide and DC’s zombie apocalypse alternate timeline.

The box of the Zombicide spinoff Gotham City Outbreak - Batman and Harley Quinn, a woman in a jester's domino costume wielding a big mallet, face off against undead versions of other DC characters, including Catwoman and the Joker
DCeased: Gotham City Outbreak is currently on sale for just $22.54 on Amazon, 36% off its already low list price. Running on the popular Zombicide board game rules, it's set in the DCeased comic book continuity, in which the DC universe is overrun by zombies infected by the anti-life virus, and the last surviving heroes must battle against former friends and foes now turned into the infected!

DCeased is a cooperative board game that gives each player control of one surviving super hero. You're racing against time to complete objectives in a ruined Gotham City, while hordes of the undead threaten to overwhelm you – think of it as an urban dungeon-crawler board game. And then there's the undead supers to contend with…

We should note that this isn't the Kickstarter edition of DCeased, which came utterly packed with zombie miniatures – Gotham City Outbreak is a budget version that comes with cardboard standees for the zombies.

Miniatures from the Zombicide board game Gotham City Outbreak - a variety of heroes and villains, some still living, others zombies

But it does contain miniatures for six heroes, including Batman, Harley Quinn, and Bane, and four super-infected, including zombie Killer Croc and an undead Catwoman.

While the Zombicide games don't quite make it to our list of the best board games, they're great knockabout fun, and this is definitely a price that turns our heads.

Contents of the Zombicide board game Gotham City Outbreak, showing a board, miniatures, cards, and many standees

If you much prefer Marvel comics to DC comics, there is actually a Marvel Zombies line for Zombicide, and Marvel Zombies: Heroes' Resistance is going for $27.99, a 20% discount.

Zombicide was the first breakout hit from publisher CMON, and an early success for Kickstarter funded board games. The firm behind it is now in some trouble. We reported earlier this year that it had been delisted from the Hong Kong stock exchange after failing to deliver an annual report for investors to review – its unfinalised accounts foresaw a multi-million dollar loss for the year.

Then last week CMON froze the development of all new games, firing members of its design team, citing the volatility caused by tariffs on imports from China as the main factor.

