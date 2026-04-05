There's finally a new Zombicide board game, but it's not what I expected

Frenetic, undead-slaying board game Zombicide is getting a new incarnation, courtesy of the series' new owners at French board game company Asmodee. However, in a far cry from the game's original incarnation as a modern-day thriller ripped from the likes of Dawn of the Dead and World War Z, Asmodee has its eyes on distant shores.

Set in a fantastical reimagining of the age of sail, Fantasy Zombicide: Dead Men Tales pits one to six players against zombie hordes as they seek to explore an archipelago and gather treasure. In the tradition of Zombiecide's spin-off series, Fantasy Zombicide, this upcoming title is chock full of elves, orcs, and dark magic.

Asmodee recently announced a crowdfunding campaign for the title, which is set to launch on April 22. Fantasy Zombicide: Dead Men Tales promises swashbuckling action, cannons aplenty, and even dramatic rope swinging, should you feel so inclined.

While the specific packages available to backers have yet to be announced, it looks as though Zombiecide fans will have extra goodies to chew on if they have the appetite. The crowdfunding campaign will also feature the Plaguebearer Roleplaying Game, which allows players to dive into the world of Fantasy Zombicide for themselves.

Plaguebearer boasts an agile ruleset and is a fine choice for those looking for apocalyptic dark fantasy outside of the usual DnD oeuvre.

The campaign also includes volume two of the Black Plague Graphic Novel, also set in the world of Fantasy Zombidice. Those who like their apocalypse with a side of sword and sorcery will be eating well.

While Zombicide hasn't quite made it onto our list of the very best board games, the title has a fond place in the hearts of fans. Speaking for myself, I find Zombicide's low barrier to entry, punchy mechanics, and consistent sense of threat to be a boon on game nights - especially compared to other, more sedate titles which risk bogging the evening down.

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