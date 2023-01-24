Escape Arkham Asylum in new Batman board game

There’s a new Batman board game in Gotham, and this time it’s a co-op (ish) dungeon crawler that tasks you with breaking out of Arkham Asylum. The aptly named Batman: Escape from Arkham Asylum launched its Gamefound campaign on January 24. Playing as the Joker, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Bane, Scarecrow, Penguin, or Two-Face, one to six players need to choose an escape plan, bypass the guards, and avoid alerting the caped crusader himself.

While these six supervillains are your only options at the start of a game, the game’s publisher Knight Games says more characters from the Batman universe can be unlocked during the campaign. The base box reportedly includes over 70 miniatures, and it’ll have a Gamefound-exclusive price of $135.74 / €125.

Knight Games adds the crowdfunding campaign will include multiple expansions. These include one set in Blackgate Prison that introduces Nightwing, as well as a solo expansion set in Arkham Asylum that lets you play as Batman himself. Batman: Riot in Blackgate is included as part of the $201.23 / €185 ‘super-villain’ pledge, while the Quest at Arkham Asylum expansion is found in the $293.69 / €270 ‘mastermind’ pledge.

Plenty of additional minis are included as stretch goals, including minis of the Riddler, Mr Freeze, and the Mad Hatter. Knight Games is also offering a free Arkham Asylum Patient Character Skin four-pack to anyone who backs the campaign within its first 24 hours.

Knight Games also publishes and creates minis for the Batman Miniature Game and the DC Multiverse Miniature Game. All minis in Batman: Escape from Arkham Asylum will apparently be compatible with the former of these games.

You can find more campaign details on the Batman: Escape from Arkham Asylum Gamefound page.

For more tabletop goodness, here are the best board games that we think everyone should try. Or, if you’re after more Batman, here’s our Batman: Everybody Lies review.