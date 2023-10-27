Cities Skylines 2 devs put teeth rumors to rest

Cities: Skylines 2 developer Colossal Order has shared a statement after fans speculated that teeth were behind some of the game’s performance issues.

The highly-anticipated city-building sequel released on October 24 to mixed reviews thanks to its performance. Not long after launch, fans online began theorizing about these problems – and the teeth rumor was born.

A Reddit post from October 25 that points out that Cities: Skylines 2 renders its citizen’s individual teeth, with no level-of-detail (LOD) adjustments to optimize performance. In an ideal world, the game spends less effort rendering specific details (like barely visible teeth) when players zoom further out. Players reckoned this was not the case for Cities: Skylines 2.

“Citizen lifepath feature does not tie to citizen geometry and does not affect the performance figures of the characters”, Colossal Order tells Wargamer on October 27. “We know the characters require further work, as they are currently missing their LODs which affect some parts of performance”, Colossal Order says. “We are working on bringing these to the game along general LODs improvements across all game assets.”

Each citizen in Cities: Skylines 2 has a ‘lifepath’ feature which dictates everything from daily activities to major life events. It seems canines and crowns have some tie to these lifepaths – and Wednesday’s Reddit post already had fans wondering if a dentistry DLC was on the way.

Colossal Order seems to hint at this with its statement. “Characters feature a lot of details that, while seemingly unnecessary now, will become relevant in the future of the project”, the developer says.

