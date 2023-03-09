DnD meets Ru Paul’s Drag Race in queer RPG stream

A Dungeons and Dragons livestream airing on Thursday includes a star-studded cast of drag queens, with contestants from Dragula and Ru Paul’s Drag Race signed up and ready to roll. Death, Drag, and Decadence will stream on Twitch on Thursday, March 9, at 8pm PT / 11pm ET / 4am GMT. We know next to nothing about the plot of this D&D game, but the poster has big Ravenloft energy.

First announced on a newly created Twitter account, the guests include Abhorah and Evah Destruction, former contestants on The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula series. Both have some experience combining drag with Dungeons and Dragons, having taken part in a D&D-themed challenge in 2022’s Dragula: Titans. A similar challenge was also posed in Dragula season three.

Commentator Boopasaurus Rex was also revealed to be involved at the same time – presumably as Dungeon Master, though no roles have been confirmed. Drag Race stars Maddy Morphosis and Bombae were later added to the roster, with drag artist Andro Gin completing the current lineup.

The event is being hosted on the Twitch channel of D&D actual play Casters and Castles. This also appears to be in association with esports production company Monkey Bubble, for whom Boopasaurus Rex works as managing director.

With the campaign kicking off tonight, we’ll be interested to see what DnD classes and DnD races each of the players have chosen. Drag artists are also famously clever with names, so we look forward to seeing what each party member is called, too.