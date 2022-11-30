You could join Network N Media as an ecommerce expert

If you’re looking for a cracking job in games and entertainment media, we’ve got good news. After expanding the teams on several of its websites – including Wargamer, PCGamesN, and The Loadout – our parent company Network N Media is now looking to beef up its team of ecommerce specialists, working across the whole portfolio.

There are two roles currently on offer: an ecommerce managing editor (£55,000 annual salary) and an ecommerce coordinator (£25,000 annual salary).

Naturally, these two jobs need quite different skill sets and experience levels – but, whichever one you’re right for, you’ll play an exciting role in building up all our affiliate partnerships throughout gaming and entertainment, as well as upping our ecommerce game on all Network N Media’s owned and operated sites.

Both full time, salaried positions, these jobs require that you’re based in the UK and have the right to work here – but you’ll have the option to work fully remotely if you choose. If you happen to live near Bath, however, you’ll be able to work in our snazzy new office there.

Network N Media is a fantastic company to work for, with a stack of spicy benefits including Vitality healthcare plans, your birthday off as paid holiday, and lots more.

Read on to find full details and links to apply for both ecommerce jobs. The closing dates on both roles fall in the first couple of weeks of December – so get your applications in soon!

Ecommerce coordinator

Location: Bath, or remotely within the UK

Bath, or remotely within the UK Salary: £25k per year

£25k per year Closing date: December 10, 2022

December 10, 2022 APPLY HERE

In this role you will be part of a friendly, growing, and ambitious team, supporting the execution and delivery of Network N Media’s ecommerce strategy. Working with our Ecommerce Manager, Ecommerce Managing Editor, and editorial teams, you will help to build and strengthen our affiliate partnerships, expand our affiliate activity, identify affiliate opportunities that complement our brands, and work with our editors to coordinate their delivery.

You’ll build and maintain relationships with affiliate partners and help to negotiate payment rates, as well as working closely with the Publisher Collective sales team to support our brands and new business.

This role would suit those already working in an ecommerce role within the gaming industry, or someone with ecommerce experience from a different sector but with a passionate enthusiasm for gaming, gadgets, entertainment, and all things nerdy.

Ecommerce managing editor

Location: Bath, or remotely within the UK

Bath, or remotely within the UK Salary: £55k per year

£55k per year Closing date: December 4, 2022

December 4, 2022 APPLY HERE

Create and manage all ecommerce output across Network N Media’s portfolio of owned websites.

Build and work with a team of in-house writers and freelancers to research, write, commission, and optimise a suite of buyers guides and other ecommerce content that will help our readers make informed purchasing decisions. Work with the editorial teams to ensure that our buyers guides are backed by expert reviews, ensure that SEO and UX best practices are adhered to, and grow our ecommerce revenues against agreed targets.