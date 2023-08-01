Revised Exploding Kittens board game is based on Netflix series

On July 31, Exploding Kittens released Exploding Kittens: Good vs Evil, a spin-off that reskins the original card game to match its upcoming Netflix adaptation. The TV show is set in the Exploding Kittens universe, so not too much should be different. It does, however, feature new card powers and two highly volatile cat cards based on characters from the Netflix series.

Widely regarded as one of the best board games for beginners, the original Exploding Kittens is an easy card game that combines Russian Roulette with fuzzy felines. You can play a variety of cat cards with different powers, but the aim of the game is always to avoid drawing an exploding kitten. Pull one without a defuse card to keep you safe, and you’re eliminated.

Exploding Kittens: Good vs Evil will feature several new card types. These include Godcat, which lets you play as nearly any card in the game, and Devilcat, which causes players to explode even if they have a defuse card to hand. These characters will feature in the Netflix series.

Exploding Kittens has already released a tutorial for how to play the new board game:

Exploding Kittens: Good vs Evil is available now from retailers, selling for $21.99 (£21.99). It’s suitable for players aged seven and up and takes 15 minutes to play, making it prime family board game material.

Aside from titles like Frosthaven, Exploding Kittens is one of the biggest success stories of Kickstarter. A small publishing empire has been built on its name, and it regularly releases more light, funny board games. The Exploding Kittens Netflix series was first announced in 2022, and it’s expected to release in 2023.

