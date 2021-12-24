Forgotten someone on your Christmas list? These instantly delivered digital gifts are the answer

There’s always a lot of pressure to get all of your presents ready before Christmas Day, but for many of us, that just isn’t possible. Full time jobs, along with an influx of seasonal social gatherings, can rather hinder the shopping process. If you’re somebody who has found themselves on the day before Christmas with several gifts they still need to buy, worry not, as we’re here with a solution for you: digital gifts.

Physical board games aren’t the only way to make your overly competitive relative happy at Christmas: indeed, there’s a wealth of digital options available. One of the best of is Tabletop Simulator, which is a fantastic emulator that deserves a place in every tabletop gamer’s virtual collection. Essentially, this software gives you the ability to play practically any board or table top game through your laptop or PC.This is a particularly handy thing to have when concerns surrounding the pandemic might discourage people from wanting to meet in person.

If, on the other hand, you know someone who’s always keen to try new RPGs, then something from DriveThruRPG could be the answer. This online store lets you buy digital copies of RPG rulebooks, meaning you can easily send the files to friends and family members. In our modern age of smartphones and tablets, it’s just as easy for a GM to refer to one of their devices for the rules, rather than using a physical book.

Here are some of our top digital gamer gift recommendations:

Tabletop Simulator Tabletop Simulator Humble £19.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

The One Ring Core Rules The One Ring Core Rules DriveThruRPG $24.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Dune: Time Becomes a Narrow Door Dune: Time Becomes a Narrow Door DriveThruRPG $4.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Cyberpunk Red Cyberpunk Red DriveThruRPG $30 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

BattleTech: 25 Years of Art and Fiction BattleTech: 25 Years of Art and Fiction DriveThruRPG $20 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

WFRP: Empire in Ruins Companion WFRP: Empire in Ruins Companion DriveThruRPG $17.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

We hope that helps to take a bit of the stress out of last minute shopping, and frees you of the panic of battling through the last minute Christmas crowds in person.