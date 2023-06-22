We finally have a Men of War 2 release date

The Men of War 2 release date has been confirmed by the game’s creators, who say the RTS game will launch on September 20. A press release from June 22 says PC gamers will be able to play Men of War II on Steam, Epic Games Store, and “other digital store fronts”. Additionally, all Men of War titles will be part of a week-long Steam sale starting at 10am PT (6pm BST), with discounts of up to 90%.

Men of War II was originally announced in November 2021, but its 2022 release was later delayed. This was partly to accommodate new game features, but also due to the impacts of the Russo-Ukrainian war on Ukrainian developer Best Way.

Along with the release date announcement, publisher Fulqrum Publishing has shared a new Men of War II trailer (see below).

Thursday’s press release says to expect three single-player narrative campaigns in Men of War II, focusing on the American, Soviet, and German forces in World War II. Each also features in an additional ‘historical’ campaign, which Fulqrum says offers “more dynamic choices” and a look at the “true historical operations” of each army.

Men of War II also features a Raids campaign mode that randomly generates a series of 16 battles. There’s also Conquest, “a truly dynamic campaign in which the player chooses a path for their army, in an attempt to conquer territory”. In Conquest mode, players take on AI battalions – but this AI can also apparently be used in “any map or multiplayer mode”.

With Men of War II comes a “significantly redesigned and modified GEM RTS engine with a comprehensive editor and full mod support at launch”. Additionally, Fulqrum says to expect “over 20 hand-crafted multiplayer maps, five dedicated PVE modes, and 13 game modes for PVP”.

Want to know how Men of War II plays? Here’s our Men of War 2 preview. For more military strategy, check out the best World War 2 games. We can even recommend the best World War 3 games if you like to look ahead.