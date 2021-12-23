We’re hiring! Network N is looking for a PC and tabletop publisher

If you’re a talented online media professional with experience in senior editorial roles, and solid expertise in both the PC and tabletop gaming industries – Network N has a very exciting career opportunity for you. With our sites and editorial teams growing fast, we’re looking for a new PC Publisher to oversee and drive forward our PC gaming and tabletop games publishing portfolio.

As PC Publisher, you’ll manage the editorial teams of three websites – PCGamesN, PCGameBenchmark, and (you guessed it) Wargamer too, working with other teams across Network N to ensure the sites smash their editorial and commercial targets. Reporting into the Publishing Director, you’ll work with them to refine (and deliver on) the overall strategies for our PC and tabletop games brands.

This is a senior role in a rapidly growing company – so you’ll need to have extensive experience in senior editorial roles, a track record of growing and developing online brands, plus experience with sales, managing budgets, and working with promoted content. Perhaps most importantly, you need to be genuinely passionate about PC gaming, PC hardware, and tabletop games.

Sound like you? The full responsibilities, requirements, and how to apply are right below. Good luck!

Publisher – PC

Location: Hybrid (minimum expectation of 2 days per week in Bath head office)

Salary: £50k plus bonus scheme

Closing Date: 23rd January 2021 – We reserve the right to close this advert early if sufficient number of applications have been received (apply here)

Working for Network N

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women @ Network N, Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ @ Network N.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

28 days holiday

Your birthday off

Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision

Auto-enrolment pension

Profit share scheme for all

EMI scheme (after one year of service)

Employee Assistance Programme

Techscheme

Cyclescheme

Discounted Gift Card scheme

Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

About us

We are a global media business specialising in the gaming industry. We have a publishing arm consisting of a dozen owned websites including PCGamesN.com, and over 100 network site partners such as TrueAchievements.com. We produce class-leading content for clients via our creative agency team, and work with publishers and advertisers to unlock audience value. We are based in Bath but are open to taking-on remote employees within the UK too.

The Role

Manage the editorial teams of PCGamesN, PCGameBenchmark, and Wargamer, and oversee new launches or acquisitions in PC gaming and hardware. Work with the Publishing Director and brand editors to develop growth-focused editorial strategies, and ensure their successful execution. Liaise with the Sales Team, Creative Studio, Ecommerce, and other members of the Publishing Management Team in order to achieve the department’s overall objectives, both editorial and commercial.

You will be responsible for:

Working with brand editors to grow traffic in line with agreed targets

Working with the Publishing Director to develop, refine, and ensure the execution of brand strategies for PCGamesN, PCGameBenchmark, and Wargamer

Representing the brands to clients, PRs, publishers, and other relevant parties, with a particular focus on driving awareness of them and boosting stature

Staying abreast of, and regularly researching, competitors in order to identify gaps in the market and opportunities to gain audience share

Working with the Sales Team to drive new business and identify opportunities, including the proactive pitching and delivery of commercial programmes

Liaising with Creative Studio and the Sales Team to ensure the successful delivery of sponsored content campaigns

Working with the Head of Audience Development and video team to deliver profitable video content across the brands

Working with the Ecommerce Editor to maximise revenue and opportunities across the brands

Identifying and pitching opportunities to develop tool sites around existing brand content as well as forthcoming games and products

Ensuring adherence to brand guidelines and maintaining a high bar for quality across PCGamesN, PCGameBenchmark, and Wargamer

Managing the site editors and providing guidance, feedback, and pastoral care both in weekly 1:1 meetings and ad-hoc

Managing brand budgets

Keeping abreast of SEO and publishing trends and best practices

Training and developing our site editors, deputy editors, and cell leaders to the highest possible standards

Other tasks as requested by the Publishing Director

You will be expected to:

Grow site traffic

Ensure consistently high editorial standards across all published content

Provide pastoral care and fortnightly 1:1s with brand editors

Run monthly cell meetings with the teams

Occasionally sub-edit copy, as well as create documentation

Scope and facilitate the delivery of at least one major editorial commercial programme per quarter

Forecast and manage departmental budgets

Recruit, onboard, and train new editorial teams as required

Use the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.

You will have/be:

Substantial and demonstrable experience in senior editorial roles

A demonstrable track record for improving and growing online brands

Experience managing editorial teams and budgets

Experience of working with or within a sales team

Experience of successfully delivering promoted content work

Knowledge of online publishing best practises and SEO

High editorial standards, exceptional organisation, and a keen eye for detail

Proactivity and strong work ethic

A passion for PC gaming, PC hardware, and tabletop gaming

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please apply here with a covering letter and CV.

Please also note that this role is based in our offices in Bath on a hybrid contract, with a minimum expectation of two-days per week in the office.