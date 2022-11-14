Small World and five more PC board games $6 in Humble Bundle

The digital version of the popular board game, Small World, is available as part of the Twin Sails Interactive Humble Bundle, which also includes Ticket to Ride, Blood Rage, Mysterium, Splendor, and Carcassonne. You can get all of these games for just $6 USD or £5.31 GBP. Paying a little more will also net you the Game of Thrones board game, as well as countless expansion sets for all of them.

Small World is a game that sees you and friends heading out into a small world where you’re all striving to conquer as much of it as possible. The map is broken down into different sections which you can move around, and leaving your units in a specific spot will help you to claim that territory. Of course, your foes will want to contest that, and with countless playable races with unique strengths and weaknesses, you never know exactly what might happen in a game. It definitely earned its spot on our list of the best strategy board games.

Once you add the five expansions to the mix, you get even more variety. Owning all these classic games digitally is great for anyone who lives far from their friends, because it’ll give you a way to have a game that doesn’t require the other players to be nearby. Digital games also give you a chance to play against CPU opponents if you prefer playing solo.

We’ve only spoken about Small World here, but there’s every reason to be just as excited about every game included in this latest Humble Bundle. This could be a cheap and easy way to plug a few gaps in your collection.

Here’s what if you pay just $6 USD or £5.31 GBPN:

Small World – Digital Edition

Ticket to Ride – Digital Edition

Blood Rage – Digital Edition

Carcassonne – Digital Edition

Splendor – Digital Edition

Mysterium – Digital Edition

If you decide to pay $15 USD or £13.29 GBP instead, you also get all of the following:

A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition

A Game of Thrones – A Dance with Dragons Expansion

A Game of Thrones – A Feast for Crows Expansion

Blood Rage: Gods of Asgard Expansion

Blood Rage: Mythical Monsters Expansion

Blood Rage: Mystics of Midgard Expansion

Ticket to Ride – France Expansion

Ticket to Ride – United Kingdom Expansion

Ticket to Ride – Germany Expansion

Ticket to Ride – Pennsylvania Expansion

Ticket to Ride – Nordic Countries Expansion

Ticket to Ride – India Expansion

Ticket to Ride – Legendary Asia Expansion

Ticket to Ride – Switzerland Expansion

Ticket to Ride – 1910 USA Expansion

Ticket to Ride – Europe Expansion

Carcassonne – The Princess & The Dragon Expansion

Carcassonne – Traders & Builders Expansion

Carcassonne – Winter & Gingerbread Man Expansion

Carcassonne – Inns & Cathedrals Expansion

Carcassonne – The River Expansion

Mysterium – Secrets & Lies Expansion

Mysterium – Hidden Signs Expansion

Splendor – The Trading Posts Expansion

Splendor – The Strongholds Expansion

Splendor – The Cities Expansion

Small World – A Spider’s Web Expansion

Small World – Royal Bonus Expansion

Small World – Be Not Afraid Expansion

Small World – Grand Dames Expansion

Small World – Cursed Expansion

It’s not an exaggeration to say that you could easily get hundreds of hours of fun out of this Humble Bundle, even if you only spend the minimum. This being a Humble Bundle, you’ll also have the satisfaction of knowing that you’re helping to support a good cause, and in this case the money raised goes to charity:water, a charity dedicated to ensuring that everybody has access to clean, safe, delicious water.

For more gaming recommendations, take a look at our guides on the best family board games (which includes Ticket to Ride) and the best board games overall (which includes Carcassonne).