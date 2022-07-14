Netflix’s Squid Game is being made into an actual board game

Given that the hit Netflix series Squid Game is all about (admittedly very deadly) games, a licensed tabletop game seemed like destiny. A Squid Game board game was officially announced on July 14 as part of a partnership between Netflix and toy company Asmodee, and it wasn’t the only reveal – Stranger Things and Ozark are getting new board game adaptations too.

Ozark, Squid Game, and Stranger Things: Attack of the Mind Flayer will be available exclusively in American Walmart retailers from July 30. The games are already available for pre-order on Walmart’s website. However, at this time, it’s not clear if or when the games will receive a wider release.

Thursday’s press release from Asmodee reveals approachability was a big priority with the new licensed games. “With how much the series have resonated with viewers, our goal was to make these titles accessible to as many fans as possible,” says Asmodee North America president Steve Horvath. To achieve this, the games reportedly have “fun, easy-to-learn gameplay” and a retail price of $24.86 / £20.94.

The Asmodee press release doesn’t get specific about what type of board game Squid Game is, but it does promise to recreate the six games featured in the Netflix series – Red Light/Green Light, Dalgona, Tug of War, Marbles, Glass Bridge, and the titular Squid Game. This is a game for three to six players, and each reportedly has a team of twelve who compete in the games. The aim is to be the first to reach the Squid Head after completing (or should that be surviving?) all the games.

Board game publisher Mixlore is developing this one. Its previous publication catalogue includes plenty of other licensed titles, including The Shining board game, the Top Gun Strategy Game, and Black Mirror: Nosedive.

“Stranger Things: Attack of the Mind Flayer brings the terrifying psychic powers of the Mind Flayer to the social deduction genre for an Upside Down good time”, Asmodee says in its press release. The new Stranger Things board game is designed for four to ten players, and it splits the group into those possessed by the Mind Flayer and the hapless humans trying to figure out who’s still on their side.

With other hidden role games like Werewolf and Secret Hitler spouting similarly dark themes, the Stranger Things board game is in good company. Attack of the Mind Flayer is developed by 7 Wonders and Ghost Stories publisher Repos Production.

Like its namesake, the Ozark board game is all about money laundering. A territory control game for two to five players, each player’s faction must control various locations from the series – and try to end up with the most money at the end of the game. This board game is also developed by Mixlore.

If you can’t wait for these new releases, check out our guide to the best board games. We also have a guide all about the Mind Flayer – in case you wanted to get into character ready for the Stranger Things game.

