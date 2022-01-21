Join the criminal underworld in Star Wars: Outer Rim, now 31% off

We’re sure that many fans of The Book of Boba Fett or The Mandalorian have fantasised about the life of a Star Wars rogue, travelling the stars in your ship and meeting the most interesting characters from the universe’s underbelly. If you can’t get enough of that kind of thing, then we recommend that you try The Outer Rim, which is now 31% off on Amazon.

In this game, you’re put into the shoes of somebody who wants to make a name for themselves, so they travel to The Outer Rim. Once you’re out there, it’s up to you how you build your reputation. You have to assemble a crew (using iconic characters like Boba Fett and Han Solo) and then choose how you want to align yourself amongst the various warring factions out there.

You can spend your time hunting down bounties, or you might find yourself smuggling illegal cargo throughout space. The path you choose is up to you and the huge variety that the game provides means that there’s a lot of incentive to replay and enjoy all of the different experiences that The Outer Rim can provide. The game ends only once you’ve reached a certain level of fame for your character.

No friends? No problem. This can be enjoyed as a single player game, but if you do prefer social gaming, you can also enjoy it with up to three other people. It’s a strategy board game with a lot of nuance to it, so it’s recommended that all players are at least 14 years old.

For any Star Wars fans who want to get a broader idea of board game experiences that are just a quick order away, check out our best Star Wars board games article. The Outer Rim, of course, is there, along with nine other classics.