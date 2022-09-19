Star Wars board game brings Pandemic rules to the Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, a new Pandemic System board game, has been revealed and released faster than the Millennium Falcon making the Kessel Run. Asmodee and Z-Man Games announced the game on September 19, and it’s already available online at Target. Fans in the United States can pick Star Wars: The Clone Wars up now for $59.99 / £52.75, with a worldwide release set for October 1.

The original Pandemic, which sold over 15 million copies worldwide, is a 2008 tabletop game where players banded together to prevent a rapidly spreading disease. Each Pandemic System game offers a cooperative experience where characters use unique abilities and decks to counter a spreading threat, but the Pandemic System allows the tabletop series to explore new themes and additional mechanics.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is designed for one to five players, and it’s set during the television series of the same name. Players act as one of seven Jedi, each with a unique Force ability – Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Mace Windu, Aayla Secura, and Luminara Unduli are available to choose from.

The heroes must now hop from planet to planet, defending them from waves of Separatist droids and attempting to thwart the plans of the scenario’s main villain. There are four scenarios to choose from. Depending on which you play, a mini of Count Dooku, Darth Maul, General Grievous, or Asajj Ventress will be causing trouble on the board.

While clearing enemy troops and defeating the big bad is vital for victory, players will also need to complete several missions, rolling dice and adding buffs from their deck to attempt success. “Each scenario can be completed using different Jedi powers, squad members, and objectives, adding high replay value to every adventure”, Asmodee and Z-Man Games say in a press release from Monday.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars is a powerful saga of heroes coming together to save the galaxy”, says head of Z-Man Games Sophie Gravel. “It’s also the culmination of a fantastic partnership between one of the world’s biggest franchises and board gaming’s defining cooperative system.” “Players will be on the edge of their seat with every playthrough as they fight for victory and bring balance to the Force.”

