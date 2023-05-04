Star Wars Villainous board game expansion recruits Boba Fett

It wouldn’t be May 4 without some Star Wars news, and Ravensburger has delivered – announcing that bounty hunter Boba Fett will join the infamous cast of Star Wars Villainous in a new expansion. This is a Star Wars board game where it’s good to be bad, tasking players with fulfilling the dastardly ambitions of a range of unique do-badders from that galaxy far, far away. Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy is the second title in the Star Wars Villainous line.

Disney Villainous is a popular choice for fans of the best board games around. And, at nearly four million worldwide sales, Star Wars Villainous is yet another successful member of the Villainous family tree.

“We are excited to expand the Star Wars Villainous ​galaxy,​ with Boba Fett, the most highly requested villain in the galaxy,” says category director Florian Baldenhofer in a Ravensburger press release from Thursday. “But Boba Fett isn’t the only beloved bad guy for hire in ‘Scum and Villainy,’ as we’ll reveal two more notorious ​Star Wars​ characters that fans are sure to recognize.”

Ravensburger says we’ll learn the identities of the remaining two villains in June 2023. Each cruel character in the Disney Villainous expansion will offer unique powers, missions, and rules. The retail release for Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy is currently set for August, and it’ll be available for $29.99 (£23.86).