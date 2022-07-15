Total Warhammer 3’s Immortal Empires beta starts next month

The release date for Total War: Warhammer 3: Immortal Empires has officially been unveiled, and it’s little more than a month away. In a video Q&A posted on July 14, senior game director Richard Aldridge and lead designer Mitchell Heastie confirmed the expansion would be available from August 23.

Immortal Empires is something of a spiritual successor to Mortal Empires, the Total War: Warhammer 2 expansion that introduced content from the first Total War: Warhammer game. This means Immortal Empires is set to turn Warhammer 3 into an enormous smorgasbord of Total War maps, factions, and more. Immortal Empires is a free expansion for existing players, so Total War is about to get a whole lot more ‘total’ if you already own the full Warhammer game series.

In the Q&A video (which you can watch below), Aldridge and Heastie explain Immortal Empires will initially release as a beta while they bring Warhammer 1 and Warhammer 2 up to speed with the current game’s quality. They also tackle questions that shed a little more light on the upcoming expansion. The short version is that plenty of new content is on the way, and the development team will be eager for feedback once the expansion drops.

Aldridge says to expect an “ever-evolving, ever-changing” campaign in Warhammer 3’s future. “We know we’re gonna be adding loads of new content over the course of time for you to enjoy, so expect years’ worth of fantastic experiences ahead.”

In one particular titbit, Heastie explains the victory conditions, AI balancing, and economy balancing are all being worked on to improve Warhammer 3’s late game to keep people playing. “You can expect more challenge for longer”, he adds. A lot of the video is also spent discussing what won’t be included in Immortal Empires at first (Dark Elves watchtowers, new monster hunts, at sea-encounters in Sea Lanes, and so on), but Aldridge and Heastie never say anything is off the table for good.

To learn more about the base game, you can check out our Total War Warhammer 3 review. We also have a guide recommending the best Total War games in the franchise.