New U-Boot edition boasts “largest board game mini ever”

The collector’s edition of U-Boot: The Board Game features a mighty 90cm miniature to complement the submarine strategy tabletop game.

U-Boot board game boat mini next to three Subway sandwiches
Mollie Russell's Avatar

Published:

U-Boot

We’re not gonna need a bigger boat – The U-Boot board game already has us covered. Publisher Phalanx is currently crowdfunding a collector’s edition on Kickstarter, and one of the major new features is “possibly the largest miniature ever created for a board game”. The 90cm plastic German VIIC U-boat is roughly the same size as three foot-long sandwiches from Subway.

U-Boot is a co-op board game that’s played in real-time. It’s a WW2 board game where up to four players (plus a companion app) must work together to survive an intense session of submarine warfare.

The original U-Boot was released in 2019, and crowdfunding for the collector’s edition ends on November 3. As well as the mighty mini (which won’t be available to buy at retail), the collector’s edition features a mission builder which allows players to design their own missions to play.

It’s clear the mini is the main event here, and the stretch goals further reflect this. Phalanx has already raised enough money to add magnets, and the next stretch goal will add moving propellers and rudders.

YouTube Thumbnail

The base pledge costs £69 ($83.84), but it only includes the collector’s edition of the board game. You can pledge to get the £99 ($120.29) miniature separately, or you can choose the £150 ($182.26) pledge that includes both boat and board game. The £199 ($241.80) pledge also includes a Neoprene playing mat and resin upgrades pack.

U-Boot’s collector’s edition is expected to reach backers by February 2024. You can learn more about the board game on its Kickstarter page.

For more on the best board games, here’s what board games to play this Halloween based on your favorite horror movies. We can also recommend the best WW2 games on PC if you’re a fan of both historical board games and videogames.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)