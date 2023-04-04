Spiderman stars in Marvel Unmatched board game expansion

Tabletop publisher Restoration Games has announced a new expansion for the Unmatched board game, and it’ll feature three iconic Marvel superheroes. “She-Hulk, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man join the fight in Unmatched: Brains and Brawn”, Restoration says via Twitter on April 3. According to Monday’s tweet, we can expect Brains and Brawn to release in the third quarter of 2023.

Unmatched is a duelling board game where players can mix and match fighters from various expansions. Each fighter comes with a miniature and their own deck of cards, and they can originate anywhere from ancient folklore to modern popular culture.

According to the expansion’s BoardGameGeek page, Brains and Brawn is the “fifth and final” Unmatched Marvel set. It’s preceded by Teen Spirit, Hell’s Kitchen, Redemption Row, and For King and Country.

While Daredevil, Black Panther, and Black Widow are found in the previous Marvel expansions, Spiderman might be the biggest Marvel hero to hit Unmatched. BGG says he relies on swinging webs and spider senses in battle, so we’ll see how he holds up against the magical moves of Doctor Strange and She-Hulk’s improvised weapons.

Whether you’re after more Marvel board games, or simply the best board games of all time, we can recommend a title to try. We can even help if deck-building games or the best card games are more in your wheelhouse.