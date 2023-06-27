Real-life Warhammer 40k Boltgun rapid fires rubber bands

A crafty YouTuber is creating their own version of the Warhammer 40k Boltgun – only this one is powered by rubber bands. Parabellum Arms shows off an early prototype of their Warhammer 40k Boltgun in an Instagram video from June 27 (see below).

Alright, it might not hold off a Warhammer 40k Orks invasion. But this Boltgun looks like it’s got more than enough power to make your skin smart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parabellum Arms (@parabellum1262)

Parabellum Arms has a long history with the mighty rubber band. For over ten years, they’ve been designing rubber band Nerf guns and sharing their work online. We never knew we needed to see a rubber band machine gun, but we sure are glad we have.

As for the Boltgun, it seems Parabellum Arms has been working on the design for at least a week. They shared blueprints to Instagram on June 15, and they shared an update photo to Reddit on June 26. “The force from those huge rubber bands kicks back the slide with enough force to eject a shell from the magazine”, Parabellum Arms tells Reddit.

Want to learn more about the videogame Parabellum Arms was inspired by? Here’s our Warhammer 40k Boltgun review. We can also tell you all there is to know about the upcoming Warhammer 40k 10th edition.