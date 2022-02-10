Games Workshop will hire you to write stories for Warhammer Age of Sigmar

Games Workshop is looking for someone with an “encyclopaedic knowledge of the Mortal Realms” to be the next Narrative Writer for Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. The successful applicant will help write the lore that brings AoS’s core books, battletomes, and campaign books to life.

According to the job description posted on GW’s official careers website recently, the role involves working with Age of Sigmar’s lead writer, background writing team, and games development team to produce “great background material for a Warhammer Age of Sigmar book and then deliver precise word counts to a tight deadline”. The Narrative Writer is responsible for reinforcing the existing lore of AoS, Warcry, and Warhammer Underworlds – however, the job ad also offers opportunities to contribute to this lore and take Warhammer’s background material “to new and exciting places”.

Applications close on Sunday, February 20 at 7:00 pm EST / 12:00 am GMT. You can apply by sending GW a letter or video explaining why you want the job, as well as an up-to-date CV.

GW says it wants a Narrative Writer with excellent creative writing skills, plus lots of enthusiasm for, and knowledge of AoS – but insists that excitement has to be spread equally among all the Age of Sigmar armies – no Skaven or Seraphon supremacists. Interestingly, the firm also says that “the role may be offered at trainee level”, meaning that less experienced candidates may still be considered a good fit.

The candidate chosen will work at GW headquarters in Nottingham, UK. The job offers 25 days of yearly holiday (plus 8 days off for public holidays), and other benefits include a profit share scheme, a pension scheme, and a share scheme that allows employees to buy company shares. You also get a 25 – 50% in Warhammer stores.

