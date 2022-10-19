Age of Sigmar Ogor Mawtribes tweaked with new Rampage rule

The new Warhammer Age of Sigmar Ogor Mawtribes Battletome is lumbering towards us over the horizon, and Games Workshop is busy prepping hungry wargaming bellies everywhere with a little amuse-bouche. A Warhammer Community post from October 19 shows off the newest morsel of rules.

First up are the Ogor Glutton, army staples who apparently now get two inches of range on clubs or bluntblades instead of just one.

The heavily-armoured Ironguts may be some of the Mawtribes’ best fighters, but they’re not above a few upgrades either. In particular, the ‘Down to the Ironguts’ ability has seen some significant changes.

Previously, this ability let you re-roll hit, wound, and save rolls of one for a unit if one of your Ogor models fled battle. Now the rules read like this: “Once per battle, in the combat phase, after this unit has fought for the first time in that phase, you can say that they will unleash their ferocity – if you do so, this unit can fight for a second time in that phase”. The new write-up also says the strike-last effect continues to apply when the unit fights that second time.

There are plenty of bits for Beastclaw Raiders to feast on in the Warhammer Community post too. Mournfang Packs are now great Linebreakers, which means they can subtract one from wound rolls for any attacks made with missile weapons that target them. If the enemy unit attacking them also received the Unleash Hell command that phase, the Mournfang Pack is ready – with attacks only landing a wound on an unmodified would roll of six.

The mammoth-like Thundertusks have a new Monstrous Rampage rule, which will be welcome news to the Raiders. If a Thundertusk unit makes a charge move, it can use Chill of the Everwinter in the same phase. This Monstrous Rampage lets you roll dice for each enemy within one inch of the Thundertusk unit, applying the strike-last effect on a three or above.

