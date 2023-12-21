Warhammer Horus Heresy adds two Space Marine Apothecary models

Keep your Space Marines alive a bit longer with these two Warhammer Apothecary Horus Heresy miniatures, newly revealed by Games Workshop.

Warhammer the Horus Heresy Apothecary minis (image by Games Workshop)
Mollie Russell's Avatar

Published:

Warhammer: The Horus Heresy 

On December 21, Games Workshop revealed two new flavors of Space Marine Apothecary for Warhammer: The Horus Heresy. Set to release sometime in January as part of the ‘Apothecarion Detachment pack’, these Forge World resin Horus Heresy minis are handy to have in any Legiones Astartes army.

Each Space Marine sports slightly different power armor. One is geared up with MK VI Corvus plate, and the other comes with a studded MK V Heresy set. Both are armed with a chainsword in one hand and a narthecium in the other. With their healing apparatus at the ready, an Apothecary attached to another unit grants them the Feel No Pain (5+) special rule.

GW’s Warhammer Community post from Thursday reminds us that this ability doesn’t stack, though, and Artillery Sub-types aren’t affected by Feel No Pain. Simply pick up to eight Apothecaries as a single Elites choice, and, as GW puts it, “Spread them out among your troops and laugh in the face of enemy firepower”.

For more recent news in the world of the Horus Heresy, here’s a Dark Emissary mini that’s very disappointed in you. Or, for wider Warhammer, check out our complete guides to Warhammer 40k factions and Age of Sigmar armies. It’s also worth keeping an eye out for Warhammer: The Old World news .

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)