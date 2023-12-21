Warhammer Horus Heresy adds two Space Marine Apothecary models

On December 21, Games Workshop revealed two new flavors of Space Marine Apothecary for Warhammer: The Horus Heresy. Set to release sometime in January as part of the ‘Apothecarion Detachment pack’, these Forge World resin Horus Heresy minis are handy to have in any Legiones Astartes army.

Each Space Marine sports slightly different power armor. One is geared up with MK VI Corvus plate, and the other comes with a studded MK V Heresy set. Both are armed with a chainsword in one hand and a narthecium in the other. With their healing apparatus at the ready, an Apothecary attached to another unit grants them the Feel No Pain (5+) special rule.

GW’s Warhammer Community post from Thursday reminds us that this ability doesn’t stack, though, and Artillery Sub-types aren’t affected by Feel No Pain. Simply pick up to eight Apothecaries as a single Elites choice, and, as GW puts it, “Spread them out among your troops and laugh in the face of enemy firepower”.

