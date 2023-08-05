The Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023 is taking over Tokyo

We’re live at the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023, taking place in person for the first time in four years and returning to Tokyo, the home of the game. Today, 28 of the world’s finest gathered at the Time 24 building to compete to be one of the semi-finalists for tomorrow’s big day, each equipped with some of the best Yu-Gi-Oh! decks we’ve seen in live competition. For this weekend, Tokyo truly is Battle City, and the stakes couldn’t be much higher.

As expected, we’ve seen plenty of Labrynth, Spright, and Kashtira Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG decks dominate much of the play on the first day, with all three sitting pretty at the top of the competitive metagame. That’s not all, though. We’ve also seen some mind-boggling plays from Swordsoul, Vanquish Soul, and Rikka Sunavalon decks, with all three performing decently due to many not anticipating facing off against the slightly off-meta sets. Still, when the level of competition is this high, we’re always expecting a few surprises.

After some pretty intense Swiss rounds, the top eight consisted of Gabriel Soussi, Jessica Robinson, Steven Santoli, Enzo Fiallos Velasco, Santiago Marín López, Jeremy Mitchell, Paulie Aronson, and Juan Mateo Augusto Renteria Pastor. What you might notice about that list of players is the absence of OCG representation, with the TCG contingent pulling a sweep for the first time in the history of competitive play. It’s a strange coincidence, considering the return of the competition to Asia for the first time in five years.

With the quarter-finals still going on as the sun set over Tokyo, Mitchell, Aronson, López, and Renteria Pastor eventually emerged as the four heading to the semi-final stage. The big surprise so far is the strength of Jeremy Mitchell’s Vanquish Soul deck, catching many opponents off guard through the course of the Swiss rounds and the quarters. Now it’s just 24 hours until one of the four is crowned this year’s King of Games in the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2023.

The action really kicks into gear tomorrow, with the semi-finals early on before the grand finale brings the whole event together later in the evening. You can check out the official stream for the semi-finals on August 5 at 17:00 PT / 01:00 BST, with the final set for August 6 at 01:10 PT / 9:10 BST for those tuning in from the West. We’re heading down to Tokyo Big Sight for the start of proceedings. So, check this page to see which of the final four emerges victorious.

With that, you’re up to date with all of the action from the first day of the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship. For the digital formats, check out our sister site Pocket Tactics’ coverage of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel World Championship and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links World Championship events.