Age of Sigmar 4e launch box price revealed in the small print

The new Age of Sigmar 4th edition launch box set, Skaventide, will cost $275 USD or £160 GBP, according to the terms and conditions of a new competition that will give ten lucky fans a free copy of the set.

The Age of Sigmar 4th edition launch box was revealed less than 24 hours ago, and it’s a bumper bonanza packed with 74 models, rules, terrain, and cards. It’s full of all-new models for the Stormcast Eternals and Skaven Age of Sigmar armies, with both sides able to field a complete force for the new Spearhead game mode.

Ten copies of the box set are up for grabs in a new competition. If you’re subscribed to the Warhammer newsletter before the end of May 30, you’re eligible to win – subject to terms and conditions, of course. And it’s in those T&Cs that we’ve found the price for the new box set.

Clause 13 of the T&Cs states the cash value of the prize is $275 USD, £160 GBP, $450 AUD, or €210 EU. The differences in cash value don’t match up with current exchange rates, so this looks like the recommended retail price that GW has set in each territory.

The price of the Warhammer 40k Leviathan box set was similarly revealed early in competition terms and conditions in 2023. That retailed for $250 USD / $150 GBP. Leviathan had slightly fewer models and no terrain, but more massive beasts, compared to Skaventide. It’s hard to make a like-for-like value comparison until we know the number of sprues.

As ever with this kind of maximalist box set, it looks like good value relative to other GW products, provided you want everything in the box, or you have a friend to split it with.

