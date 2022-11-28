Beloved tile board game Azul is 40% off for Cyber Monday

Azul is one of the board games to receive a hefty discount in the Cyber Monday sales, meaning that you can currently get it for $23.99 USD from Amazon. If you’re in the UK, you’ll get a slightly larger 41% discount, which leaves you with a price of £25.46 GBP.

Azul is such a broadly appealing game, that anybody can enjoy it. It’s all about placing different coloured tiles alongside one another in order to claim the most pieces and gain as many points as possible. We’d say that it’s a solid example of the ‘easy to learn, difficult to master’ rule, because there’s a great deal of nuance and strategy to it, if you get down into it. Buy now

Azul managed to make its way into both our best tile games and best board games for adults lists, which is a testament to how much we love it. However, we should clarify that, while we do think that this is a game that adults will enjoy, we wouldn’t want to imply that we think that this is a game exclusively for adults. This is a game for all ages (except from very young children who might swallow pieces).

This could be a well-deserved treat for yourself, or it could be a wonderful present for a board game fan in your life. As we sink more deeply into winter, it’s nice to have fun activities that you can enjoy indoors, and Azul can be enjoyed by up to four players.

