Best Black Friday board game deals 2023

Frugal gamers will no doubt be keen to ensure that they don’t miss the best Black Friday board game deals this year. If that sounds like you, you should bookmark this page because we’re going to be updating it throughout November as more and more deals start to come in.

Face it: tabletop gaming ain’t a cheap hobby. Sometimes you can save cash by nabbing some free wargame rules, or using free character creators and character sheets in your Dungeons and Dragons campaign – but buying the best board games, miniatures, or trading card games can cost a bundle.

Maybe your sharp competitive acumen is itching to try a new strategy board game; perhaps your collection of historical board games currently leaves a crucial era shockingly unrepresented; or it could be that you just need a simple yet sublime kids’ board game to entertain your family’s young brains – and give yours a rest. Whatever it is you’re after, this Black Friday could finally give you an opportunity to get it.

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year Black Friday is the Friday November 24, 2023, but actually the sales season now extends either side of that. The whole event is at least a weekend, with Cyber Monday falling on November 27 for even more great price drops. Brands don’t always wait until Black Friday to announce their deals, either – and they get earlier each year. That’s why we’re already on the pulse to bring you the top reductions on board games as we see them.

How to get the best Black Friday deals

