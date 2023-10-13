Best Black Friday Lego deals 2023

If you’re after the best Black Friday Lego deals, we’re here to show you the way. Lego has been delighting people of all ages for decades, and the sale season is the ideal time for fans to stock up on a few new sets.

While there will always be the smaller, cheap Lego sets, there’s no denying that this is an expensive type of product to be a fan of. Some of the best Lego sets for adults fall in the ballpark of hundreds of dollars, while all of the biggest Lego sets carry pretty hefty price tags. Fortunately, once the Black Friday sales come into swing, you’ll find many retailers offering the beloved bricks at bargain prices.

Our highly skilled squad of deal-hungry predators are just waiting to be freed from their cages so that they can scour the internet and update this page with all the best Black Friday Lego deals once the sales begin. So make sure you bookmark this page and come back closer to the time, but for now, read on, because we still might be able to help you find a discount in the meantime.

Early Black Friday Lego deals

Unfortunately, it’s a little too early even for the ‘early’ Black Friday deals. However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t any Lego-themed sales on right now. You can save money on a number of sets from the following sites:

Once the actual early Black Friday deals kick in, we’ll list all the best ones here.

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Frida will occur on November 24, with the vast majority of retailers continuing their deals through the whole weekend (November 25 – 26) too. On Monday, November 27, it will be Cyber Monday, which sees several additional discounts.

Typically, this is the final day of the Black Friday season. It’s worth keeping in mind that a lot of retailers start their Black Friday deals as early as late October, or the start of November, so you might not have to wait quite so long to get some Lego discounts.

Where are the best Black Friday Lego deals?

Based on previous Black Friday sales, we recommend looking to the following retailers if you want some cheap Lego.

The Official Lego Shop

Lego itself always like to get involved in the Black Friday festivities, and includes discounts on a huge range of sets – from crossover IPs, to their own unique creations. The Lego Black Friday 2023 page is already live, but there are no deals yet. It says that the sales will run from November 24 – 27.

Amazon

Can you even talk about anything related without Amazon coming up? Amazon’s early Black Friday deals usually start popping up throughout November, and it’s pretty common for Lego products to be included in the deals. Lego advent calendars in particular are often included, which is nice for anyone keen to treat someone with a festive gift to last all month (including themselves).

Walmart

Another retailer giant. While it may not be as hasty as Amazon, with its deals running all November, it is another of the businesses that off early Black Friday deals. Last year they started on November 22, which was three days before Black Friday 2022. If it follows the same pattern in 2023, you will see the discounts start on November 21, and we’d be surprised if there weren’t a few Lego sets in the mix.

Black Friday shopping tips

In order to have the most pleasant Black Friday shopping experience possible, we recommend following these simple shopping tips:

Stick to respected brands: If you’re looking for Lego, make sure you’re buying from a reputable retailer. In some cases, you’ll find people selling fake, tacky Lego, and nobody wants that. Stick to buying directly from big retailers, and be especially careful when buying from individuals on sites like Amazon.

If you’re looking for Lego, make sure you’re buying from a reputable retailer. In some cases, you’ll find people selling fake, tacky Lego, and nobody wants that. Stick to buying directly from big retailers, and be especially careful when buying from individuals on sites like Amazon. Set a budget: It can be tempting to just buy everything you see during Black Friday, however, you’re not really saving anything if you end up buying things you normally wouldn’t have. With a spending budget in place, you’ll force yourself to stick to the Lego sets that you genuinely, truly want.

It can be tempting to just buy everything you see during Black Friday, however, you’re not really saving anything if you end up buying things you normally wouldn’t have. With a spending budget in place, you’ll force yourself to stick to the Lego sets that you genuinely, truly want. Look out for scams: If you think a deal sounds too good to be true, your instincts might be absolutely right. Scammers try to take advantage of shoppers during the Black Friday period, and ou can avoid this by looking closely at URLs when you’re shopping (are you actually on the website you think you’re on, or an imitation?), as well as the email addresses sending you deals (is it the retailer’s genuine customer support email?). Keep these in mind, and you should be fine.

If you think a deal sounds too good to be true, your instincts might be absolutely right. Scammers try to take advantage of shoppers during the Black Friday period, and ou can avoid this by looking closely at URLs when you’re shopping (are you actually on the website you think you’re on, or an imitation?), as well as the email addresses sending you deals (is it the retailer’s genuine customer support email?). Keep these in mind, and you should be fine. Be conscious of time-sensitive deals: Over the Black Friday season, you’ll find that a lot of deals are only around for a very short period of time. If you see something you really want, don’t spend too long thinking about it, as you might end up having to wait a whole year for another bargain like that.

For more Lego guidance, read our guides on the best Disney Lego sets and the best Lego Star Wars sets, where you’ll find a few recommendations.