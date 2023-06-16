Best Lego sets for adults 2023

Looking for the best Lego for adults? Good on you – Danish construction blocks aren’t just for kids, and stacking plastic pieces together to create unique and magnificent things will always be satisfying, regardless of your age. But, in case Lego Friends and Ninjago don’t quite ‘gel’ with your grown-up décor, we’ve pulled together this list of the sets that’d make a fine addition to any upstanding adult’s home.

Lego sets for adults come in all shapes and sizes, from mammoth display pieces to classic movie homages – so we’ve gone for a broad spread of set types here. If you prefer to specialize, check out the best Star Wars Lego sets; the biggest Lego sets ever made; or (if you want to terrify your wallet) our guide to the most expensive Lego sets in 2023. Whether you want new Lego sets or simply the best Lego sets, we can point you in the right direction.

These are the best Lego sets for adults today:

1. Lego Great Pyramid of Giza

The best Lego set for adults is the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Lego’s Architecture theme has long targeted adult builders, bringing a hugely rewarding combination of creative building techniques, eye-catching minimalist design, and conversation-starting display pieces. The recent Lego Great Pyramid of Giza set offers one of the most ambitious, detailed Lego Architecture sets ever available.

Looked at alone, it certainly prevents a brilliant, stylish interpretation of perhaps the most famous pyramid there is. But lift off the outer shell, and you’ll find a detailed interior, with miniature versions of the building systems believed to be used to construct the looming structure.

The real pyramid’s core appeal, perhaps, comes down to two mysteries; what it contains, and how it was built. This Lego set excels in leaning into both those enchanting notions.

2. Lego Optimus Prime

The most technically impressive Lego set is Lego Optimus Prime.

Let’s get straight to it with this one. The Lego Optimus Prime set – based on the most iconic of Transformers – actually transforms. So you get to build a Lego set and end up with a robot that can change into a truck. We can’t quite work out if that means this is one toy or three, but it’s certainly a remarkable set.

Because this is a Lego kit that excels in both form and function. It transforms well, it looks great as a truck, and it’s a striking take on Optimus Prime himself, managing to feel imposing and present.

Mid-switch over, it can feel a little flimsy – and you’ll need to add or remove a small number of bricks as well as twist and pivot parts – but it all locks together well. In robot mode, Optimus has a good deal of articulation, and the detail throughout it is sublime.

3. Lego Succulents

The best Lego flowers are the Succulents.

Lego Succulents is our favorite of all the horticultural Lego sets released in recent years – which between them stand as some of the most distinct the Danish firm has ever put out. We’ve seen bouquets and wreaths and bonsai trees that all do a remarkable job of capturing organic forms from rigid plastic bricks. Almost every such set seems to proudly assert: ‘Yes – this is what is possible with Lego’.

Those sets can also be rather pricey – as are a number of other options on this list. But Lego’s recent Succulents set brings something a little more affordable. It includes nine plants such as cacti and can be built in different arrangements for different display cases. It even has something of a ‘multiplayer’ mode, with three sets of instructions letting you simultaneously work on different parts of the build with friends and family.

4. Lego Atari 2600

The best Lego gaming set is the Lego Atari 2600.

Following on from Lego’s Nintendo Entertainment System set, with the Lego Atari 2600 the company’s designers have revisited one of the most important, influential pieces of gaming hardware yet ever released. The LEGO Atari 2600 doesn’t deserve all the credit, but like so much from the Pong company, it left a profound legacy, while doing a hell of a lot of work to bring gaming into the mainstream.

And wow – the Lego version packs a lot in. There’s the console, with an opening section that pops out a tiny diorama of a gaming den from the era. Then you get three classic game carts, the machine’s beloved joystick controller, a cartridge rack, and a further trio of mini dioramas that represent the gameplay of each cartridge. The Lego Atari 2600 sure doesn’t come at a pocket money price, but if you’re into classic consoles it absolutely brings value.

5. Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona

The best Lego car is the Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona.

There are more mechanically elaborate Technic sets out there, but the Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona does an amazing job of combining looks normally best achieved through the Lego System, with the function and complexity Technic serves up. It would almost be a spoiler to detail the build process too much because Technic offers a voyage of discovery as you push parts together. But, if you like the sound of constructing a V12 engine with moving pistons, it might be time to get technical.

A very quick primer on ‘the other Lego system’ – Technic: some of you mature adults reading may remember the older generation of Technic, which made heavy use of studded Lego bricks with holes along their sides. You still see a few of those bricks in modern sets, but around 2000, Technic went ‘studless’, introducing a whole new family of elements and building opportunities.

It distanced Technic a little further from what is strictly called the ‘Lego System’, which all the other sets here use – but also allowed Lego designers and custom builders to create much more complex models with working gearboxes, authentic suspension geometry, and even Bluetooth motors to allow remote control.

5. Lego Galaxy Explorer

The best retro Lego set is the Galaxy Explorer.

If you’ve checked out our updated list of the most valuable Lego sets ever, you’ll know how much love there is for the classic 1970s and 1980s Lego ‘Space’ line – enough to make one such set worth a shade over $10,000. Too much for you? Try the recently released Lego Galaxy Explorer instead. While on paper it is part of the Lego Ideas theme, in the spirit it continues the Space theme. In fact, it’s a direct homage to the 1979 set also named Galaxy Explorer.

What you get in the box are the parts to build a fairly large starship precisely in the Space style. Its greatest accomplishment is how it blends classic Lego style with modern building techniques. The Galaxy Explorer is very much a current generation set in terms of quality and nuance, but it makes charming concessions to how Lego used to be, including the included robot that very much returns to the basic building methods of the past.

6. Lego James Bond Aston Martin DB5

The best James Bond Lego set is the Aston Martin DB5.

The Lego James Bond Aston Martin DB5 – a brick-made version of the most iconic, charming, and gadget-packed car in film history – is arguably the greatest toy vehicle to ever release. The car is just as you remember it from Goldfinger: revolving number plate, front-wing machine guns, ejector seat, and a six-cylinder engine under the hood.

Not only is it an authentic recreation of Bond’s Aston Martin, it’s an elegant model in its own right. A must for James Bond fans? Probably.

7. Lego Typewriter

The most realistic Lego set is the Lego Typewriter.

Such is the realism and style of the achingly vintage Lego Typewriter, that at a glance it can appear like the real thing. Typewriters might seem like an ancient relic to so many people today, but back in the early 1990s some of us were still using them occasionally to submit school work (you’re welcome to tell us we still look young at this point!). And coming from the era they did, they bring bags of style spoken in curved lines and glinting mechanisms.

Sure, the Lego Typewriter doesn’t actually work, but it comes bristling with smart mechanisms, and is perhaps a Technic set on the inside, and a Lego System set on the outside. It takes a piece of paper, hitting the keys makes the parts chatter away and the carriage slides across… and then you get to whack the carriage back to where it started, just like the real thing. It was based on the Lego founder’s own machine, and comes with a typed letter from the current CEO, for you to display with this most handsome set.

8. Lego Infinity Gauntlet

The best Lego Marvel set is the Infinity Gauntlet.

If Lego isn’t just for kids, Marvel definitely isn’t, so it should be no surprise that our list contains the Lego Infinity Gauntlet – perhaps those movies’ most iconic objects, recreated in brick form. Coveted by Thanos, and used to murder half the universe, you can now build this weapon of mass destruction yourself, and hang it around your home for all to see.

The detail is brilliant, but the gauntlet’s posable digits make it shine. Standing over a foot tall, the included stand makes it look something like a trophy; fitting for the most powerful glove in the universe.

9. Lego The Office

The best Lego Ideas set is The Office.

Following on from the Lego Friends kit, the officially licenced Lego The Office set provides the central locale of a popular TV show, and crams it with detail that make playful nods to the fictional world of its source material. There’s something about this set that takes us way back to the early, primitive Lego houses – and yet it’s a very contemporary build, and a delight to get familiar with.

It’s based on The Office US; something worth bearing in mind for devotees to the UK version. But if you have any love for the American show, this could be the one for you. Because just like its inspiration, it thrives in making the mundane reality of an office something wonderful.

10. Lego Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night

The best artistic Lego set is Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night.

Want some eye catching Lego you can hang on your wall? The Lego Starry Night kit features great colours and unique block shapes. It beautifully captures the essence of Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpiece in Lego brick form. This 2315 piece set will take you a while to construct, but once it’s complete you’ll be able to proudly display it for all to see.

The fact that this is a 3D reconstruction of a 2D painting is really clever, as elements like the trees and the stars literally pop out of the frame. It even comes complete with a little van Gogh minifigure painting the scene – a cute touch. Famous artwork seems like a rich, and previously untapped vein of Lego for adults that’s bound to see a lot of new builds in upcoming years, so stay tuned in case your favourite piece gets put in plastic.

11. Lego Wildflower Bouquet

The best Lego set to give as a gift is the Wildflower Bouquet.

I cannot be leaf how amazing this set is. It’s simply iris-istible! This set is a part of the Lego Botanicals range for adults and Lego has certainly rose to the occasion. Okay okay, that is enough of the flower puns. This set is perfect for adults who want to add both color and a touch of sustainability to their home. Not only does this Lego set last forever– unlike flowers which sadly decay—but elements of this set are made from plant-based plastic made using sustainably sourced sugarcane. The instruction booklet is also digital which means we can save some trees.

This set is well worth the money. It contains 939 pieces and features 8 different species of wildflowers inspired by cornflowers, lavender, Welsh poppies, cow parsley, leatherleaf ferns, gerbera daisies, larkspur, and lupins. In total the set comprises 16 individual stems which can be adjusted to different heights. Although the stems vary in length, the ‘larkspur’ with a straight stem measures over 18in. If you want a bigger bouquet you can even purchase 2 of the same set or combine it with the Flower Bouquet set. So, enjoy some flower arranging! There is even a great article on the website which teaches you how to arrange your Lego flowers.

This set is not overly complex to build. It has been created with intricate Lego pieces, but overall the build is fun and relaxing. It’s such a fun idea and makes a great gift. Why not get a vase and fill it with small blue tiles to complete the look? We are over the bloom with this set!

12. Lego Eiffel Tower

The best Lego set based on a real-life landmark is the Eiffel Tower.

The Eiffel Tower is one of the most iconic landmarks and so it’s no surprise that Lego has created a set in its honor. The Eiffel Tower was engineered by Gustave Eiffel. Initially meant to be an attraction for the World’s Fair, it took 22 months to complete and is made up of 2,500,000 rivets, 7,300 tonnes of iron, and 60 tonnes of paint.

The Eiffel Tower Lego set is beautifully detailed with many intricacies. It’s a harder set to build and so definitely offers a challenge as it has 10001 pieces and measures 149cm high, 57cm wide, and 57cm in depth. That’s nearly 5 feet tall! This set might seem pricey, but it’s massive and is the flagship model in the Lego Travel and History series.

The idea behind this set is to build it in a similar way to the real Eiffel Tower. This set is assembled in 4 sections. (Because it’s made up of 4 different sections, you can disassemble the set should you ever need to move it). Just like the real tower it has 3 observation platforms, lifts with cabling, a broadcast tower, and Gustave Eiffel’s private office at the top. And again, just like the real thing, this set is made of a sound structure. This set will certainly transport you to the streets of Paris.

13. Lego Mini Disney Castle

This is the best Lego Disney set.

Walt Disney once said: “Laughter is timeless, imagination has no age, and dreams are forever.” This quote still lives up today and that is why the Mini Disney Castle has made our top picks because Disney is for everyone, not just kids. This set is made up of 567 pieces. It comes with a full-size vintage Mickey Mouse Minifigure whereas the castle itself is made of mini bricks. This set commemorates the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World and is a must-have for all Disney fans.

The first thing many of us think of when we think of Disney World is Cinderella’s Castle and this set encapsulates its essence and is very well pierced at just £34.99. This set measures 21cm high and 14cm wide. For its size, it is very detailed and makes a great display item. It has a pearlescent golden tower and opalescent blue rooftop cones. It is compact, tidy, and looks very close to the real castle.

This set takes roughly an hour to put together and is not particularly challenging. So why not put on your favorite Disney movie, sit down, relax and immerse yourself in nostalgia?

14. Lego Star Wars: Emperor’s Throne Room

This is the best Lego Star Wars set.

In a galaxy far far away, Luke Skywalker has returned in the form of Lego… When completed, this ultimate Lego set will offer a fantastic conversation starter for all Star Wars fanatics here in the galaxy. This set offers a marvelous project to unwind and is perfect for adults who are a fan of the franchise.

The Emperor’s Throne Room Lego diorama set offers the perfect piece of classic Star Wars memorabilia. For $99.99 (£89.99) it captures an exciting scene from The Return of The Jedi (1983) to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its release. This set depicts the final climax between Luke and two of the most notorious baddies in the series; Palpatine and Darth Vader. It pays attention to detail. Emperor Palpatine’s throne rotates. The Death Star window element is specially designed for this set and the 2 control panels are very exact to their onscreen counterparts.

It contains 807 pieces and so is relatively compact and its finished product is fantastic. Perfect for a mantelpiece or display cabinet. It comes with 3 Lego Minifigures; Palpatine with 2 Sith lightning bolts and Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader with lightsabers. It also comes with a plaque featuring Luke’s iconic line “I am a Jedi, like my father before me.”

15. Lego Bugatti Chiron

The best Lego Technic set is the Bugatti Chiron.

The Bugatti Chiron sports car combines suave design, ground-breaking technology and speed. Like the real deal, the Lego Chiron does all the above and is perfect for car-loving Lego fans looking for a challenge. This model is a 1:8 scale replica model.

Similar to the Ferrari above, this Lego set is a part of the more challenging Technic range. These sets usually contain complex mechanisms and this set is no different. Spec-wise, this set has; an active rear wing, brake discs, W16 engine with moving pistons, an 8-speed gearbox with a movable paddle gearstick and spoked rims with low-profile tires. Its hood even opens up to reveal its very own unique serial number! You can even switch the active rear wing from handling to the top speed position using the top speed key.

This set is 3,599 pieces and measures 14cm high, 56cm long and 32cm wide. It is a big, detailed set. Unfortunately, this set is now retired but is still available on sites like Amazon. With all its detail and brilliance, you’ll want to hunt one down while you still can. It’s not just a car, it is a work of art as well.

16. Lego The Dark Knight Tumbler

The Dark Knight Tumbler is the best Lego Batman set.

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight (2008) brought the macabre side of Batman to the big screen and boy was it a hit! As a result, Lego decided to release a Lego version of the Tumbler and it’s so cool it most certainly makes our top picks. This set is perfect for adults who love Batman. Because it is a larger set containing 2049 pieces it also offers a challenge for the more experienced builder.

This set costs around £229.99, and includes 2 minifigures; Batman and Heath Ledger’s The Joker. There are two different Tumbler Lego sets on the market. One has been retired but can still be found on websites like Amazon, whereas the re-release can be found on the Lego website. The main difference? Well, the initial set had some flaws and the new set irons these out. The new set comes with a stand and the placard is much neater. The other difference is the outfit that the Joker is wearing. Both sets are reasonably priced for what you get though.

Aesthetically it looks very similar to its on-screen portrayal. It has removable roof panels to reveal a very detailed cockpit. Its wheels move. And it is designed in a way that the outside looks great without compromising the building experience. All in all, a fabulous Lego set.

(Certain list entries courtesy of Chloe Ward.)

How we picked the best Lego Batman Sets

When putting this list together, there were several key points that helped qualify different sets for inclusion:

Adult suitability: We wouldn’t put any basic Duplo sets in here.

We wouldn’t put any basic Duplo sets in here. Quirkiness: We have a soft spot for the more unique sets in the catalog.

We have a soft spot for the more unique sets in the catalog. Value for money: These are expensive, and we only wanted to include sets that are worth the money.

These are expensive, and we only wanted to include sets that are worth the money. Building complexity: For some Lego fans, the building process is the most fun bit – we’ve included a few here that will take you quite a while to get built.

