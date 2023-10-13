The Big Bang Theory Lego set Review: best of the Ideas range

So you want to know what I think of The Big Bang Theory Lego set? Well, in “The Tangerine Factor” Sheldon references Schrodinger’s Cat. The theory is that unless one looks in the box, one will not know if the cat is dead or alive, and therefore the situation could be good or bad. The good news for you is that I have looked into the Lego box for you – you are welcome – and I can confirm that the cat is very much alive.

This set is a wonderful tribute to the The Big Bang Theory TV show. The set features Sheldon and Leonard’s iconic living room where the gang frequently dine on a delicious Thai takeaway… “Make sure they remember, no peanuts!” As otherwise Howard is sure to swell! But I digress, this set is a must for all fans of the show and one of the best Lego sets for adults (one of the best Lego Ideas sets too) and if the Big Bang Theory characters were real, they’d want it in their collection.

Jump ahead to my thoughts on different aspects of the set below. I’ve looked at it from every angle – from value for money, to aesthetic qualities and what it’s like to build:

Specs

Lego Big Bang Theory specs:

Model number 21302 Build time Roughly 2 hours Number of pieces 484 Number of minifigures 7 Dimensions (H x W x D) 8 x 22 x 12cm

Design

This set is the 10th Lego set in the Ideas series. Although quirky and cleverly designed it is very simplistic. By no means is this a negative though as despite its simplicity, it reflects its onscreen counterpart very nicely. It is extremely imaginative using elements to create the gadgets and gizmos on the shelves. For instance, they use micro figures as trophies and small tiles as books. In a way, this set sets a precedent for future designs, possibly influencing sets like the Lego Friends Central Perk set and even the Lego Simpsons Kwik-E-Mart, which incorporate similar stacked shelf designs.

As most of the TV show is set in this room, it is very fitting that this set has been translated into mini-block form. All the iconic elements are there! Telescope, check! DNA model, present and correct! Not to mention the sofa with “Sheldon’s spot.” You get a whiteboard for Sheldon to work out his equations… or for Lesly Winkle to correct! And you even get Chinese takeaway boxes… I wonder how much the gang spends on takeaway?

What really makes this set is the minifigure lineup. You get seven in total, including Leonard, Sheldon, Penny, Howard, Raj, Amy, and Bernadette. Each Minifigure is incredibly detailed. Notably wearing outfits featured in the show. Of course, Sheldon adorns his Flash shirt, while Howard fashions one of his fancy belts. And remember when Raj gets Cinnamon in the episode “The Transporter Malfunction”? Because you get Lego Cinnamon too!

This set does have a few minor drawbacks worth mentioning. Firstly, there is the use of stickers, which, regrettably, is a common issue in many Lego sets. In this case, there are only two stickers, as opposed to the many printed tiles, but stickers can be a hassle for some builders. Secondly, the black chair in the set might feel somewhat out of place as it resembles a director’s chair rather than the brown wooden chair seen in the show. Lastly, the back of the set appears somewhat plain, although this is a minor concern overall. Why look at the back when the front looks so fabulous?

Pricing

It’s important to mention that The Big Bang Theory Lego set has been retired and is now priced higher than its original retail price of $59.99/£49.99. However, considering it can be harder to find due to its retirement (remember, it was released in 2015), it’s definitely worth the investment. It’s only going to get more expensive as time goes by.

(In case you lose pieces from this set or any other Lego set, it’s good to know that you can order missing pieces directly from Lego for free. I lost one of the wall lamps from this set. In 9-12 working days, my set will be complete again.)

Ease of assembly

Assembling this set is a breeze. It’s divided into two main parts across five bags, with the baseplates loosely placed in the box. First, you’ll construct the base, followed by the walls and some miscellaneous elements. Then, you’ll move on to the rug, shelves, sofa, and more miscellaneous items. Throughout the build, you’ll also come across the Minifigures. This set is perfect to assemble while binge-watching the show, adding to the overall experience.

Final verdict

This set is perfect for all fans of The Big Bang Theory. The minifigure line-up is fantastic, the resemblance between the figures and their onscreen counterparts is uncanny. Again, the living room build is very close to the show’s depiction! The living room build closely mimics the show’s depiction, which is impressive.

The minor drawbacks, such as the use of stickers and the slightly out-of-place black chair, don’t detract significantly from the overall experience. Allocating some “Lego fun time” to assemble this set is undoubtedly worthwhile. You can even channel your inner Leonard and create some Lego stop-motion scenes with it. The only thing missing is a little Lego Time Machine, just like in the episode “The Nerdvana Annihilation.”