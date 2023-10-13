Lego The Simpsons Kwik-E-Mart Set Review

It has been a delight to write this Lego Simpsons Kwik-E-Mart review. In the episode “Guess who’s Come to Criticise Dinner” Homer writes a food review with words like “momatoes” and then finishes the piece with “screw Flanders” repeatedly. Why? Because “awww, it was so hard to get to the 500 words.” Well, this set is packed with such wonderful details, that it is going to be hard to keep within the word count.

The Kwik-E-Mart is a wonderful addition to the world of Lego and is a must-have for all fans of The Simpsons. This model is “not un-delicious.” In fact, it is “groin grabbingly” good. It looks like its onscreen counterpart, pays attention to detail, and references many episodes from the show. Easily one of the best Lego sets for adults (and I guess these days you could call it one of the best Disney Lego sets too).

In this review, I’m going to go over all it’s all of the finer details of its design (gotta love those small details), what it’s like to build it, what I think of its pricing, and whether I think it’s worth your cash. Jump ahead to the different sections below.

Specs

Lego Kwik-E-Mart specs:

Model number 71016 Build time Roughly 6 hours Number of pieces 2179 Number of minifigures 6 Kwik-E-Mart dimensions (H x W x D) 14 x 38 x 27cm Police car dimensions (H x W x D) 6 x 6 x 15cm

Design

The set opens up from the rear and the roof section is removable, allowing a closer look inside. The layout is very close to the animated version. Inside you’ll find shelves generously stocked with Buzz Cola, Krusty O’s, doughnuts, and Angry Dad comics. There is a Squishee machine, a hotdog counter, and even arcade cabinets. Notably, the set features the trademark “el barto” graffiti on the front-facing dumpster. The level of intricacy is truly commendable.

Reference-wise, there are so many! For instance, Jasper–known for his infamous quote “That’s a paddlin’”– can be found in a freezer referencing the episode “Lisa the Simpson” wherein Jasper freezes himself in the hope of awakening in the future. Apu turns the Kwik-E-Mart into the Freak-E-Mart to showcase the spectacle. The mart also has a Powersauce bars stand from the episode “King of the Hill” where Homer climbs the Murderhorn. (These bars contain 6 types of apples!) Additionally, there is the roof garden where Paul and Linda McCartney offer Lisa some sound advice regarding her newfound vegetarianism from “Lisa the Vegetarian.”

In terms of design, there are two notable drawbacks. Firstly, the color of the building deviates from the show’s accuracy. In the animated series, it’s depicted as beige, while the Lego set opts for a vibrant yellow. Understandably this change does make the set pop and helps distinguish it from the Simpson’s house, but it is just not right.

The second issue pertains to the use of stickers, which is quite extensive. Some stickers are constructed from translucent plastic which has endured the test of time. However, others have deteriorated with age, necessitating replacements.

Pricing

When it comes to pricing, this set offers excellent value for money. While the cost may be somewhat inflated compared to its original retail price, it’s important to note that this set is nearly a decade old and is retired. This also means that if you buy it today, it’ll almost certainly be a lot cheaper than if you wait a few more years.

What sweetens the deal is the minifigures. In this set, you receive a fantastic lineup; Homer, Marge, Bart, Apu, Wiggum, and Snake. Snake is an exclusive and is notoriously difficult to obtain elsewhere. Furthermore, characters like Wiggum and Apu, while available in Series 1 of the minifigure collection, sport unique attire in this set—Apu in his Kwik-E-Mart uniform and Wiggum with a rather amusing jam spill down his front!

To top it off, Wiggum’s police car is also part of the package. In terms of content, this set provides an abundance of elements from The Simpsons, making it a worthwhile investment.

Ease of assembly

This set offers an enjoyable and relatively straightforward building experience, especially when compared to The Simpson’s House. Construction is divided into 16 bags. First, build the car, then the main structure, followed by walls, the roof, shelves, and lastly the roof garden. The shelving units are modular, allowing you to construct them separately before placing them within. This adds a refreshing twist to the building process.

Final verdict

For Simpsons enthusiasts, this set is a fantastic addition to your Lego collection. It impressively captures the essence of The Simpsons with its intricate details, abundant references, and impressive overall design, both inside and out. While the stickers are a drawback, it’s a minor issue considering the overall quality. The Minifigure lineup is fabulous, and assembling this set offers a delightful and relatively stress-free building experience.

Screw Flanders. Screw Flanders. Screw Flanders.