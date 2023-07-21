Best Disney Lego sets 2023

Are you looking for the best Disney Lego sets? Disney movies offer us nostalgia while forging new memories and experiences, and many of them have received Lego sets to commemorate them. We’ve picked out eight of the very best Disney Lego sets for you to sink your paws into.

Allow Lego to take you back in time to the classic era of Disney, from the Lego Disney Castle to the Hundred-Acre Woods of Winnie-the-Pooh. Remind yourself of days re-watching Sleeping Beauty (1959) on your VHS cassette tape. Or perhaps let Lego transport you to a world of heroes and villains where good always prevails.

The collaboration between Disney and Lego has led to the creation of some of the best Lego sets for adults and children alike. Do also take a peep at our list of the best Star Wars Lego sets, if that particular corner of the Disney universe is your favorite.

The best Disney Lego sets are:

1. Lego Disney Castle

The best Disney Lego set overall.

The Disney Lego Castle is magical in every sense of the word. It effuses beauty and is a wonderful display item. It is one of the biggest Lego sets, measuring 80 cm high, 59 cm wide and 33cm deep and consists of 4837 pieces. Lego recommends this set for ages 18+ as it is a challenging build. Fortunately, the instruction manual is very detailed and even comes with added bonuses like an interview with the designer and fun facts about the castle.

Not only is its exterior very detailed and aesthetically pleasing, but the inside offers multiple levels full of rooms all brimming with Disney references. In the Grand Ballroom, Cinderella and Prince Charming can dance the night away on the rotating dance floor. Another room features an enchanted fireplace complete with a spinning wheel. Meanwhile, a different room invites you to be our guest, with a full table setting just like in Beauty and the Beast (1991).

This set also comes with 8 minifigures from both classic Disney and more contemporary films. This set features, Cinderella, Prince Charming, Snow White, Prince Florian, Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Rapunzel, and Flynn Ryder. Oh, and it comes with a special time capsule commemorating 100 years of Disney films. This is the ultimate Disney set for sure.

2. The Mini Disney Castle

The best cost-effective Disney Lego set.

The Mini Disney Castle offers a great compromise if you don’t fancy shelling out for the full version. The Mini Disney Castle is much cheaper, though with only 567 pieces this set won’t offer you quite as much of a challenge. Still, it’s made up of mini bricks and looks close to the real thing.

This set measures 21cm high and 14cm wide and is a perfect homage to Disney. Although small, it is very detailed. It has a golden tower and shimmering blue rooftops. This castle does not open, but from a birdseye view, some secrets can be found. For instance, there is a tile featuring Cinderella’s glass slipper!

You also get a full-size vintage Mickey Mouse minifigure, which makes a lot of sense since this set was created to commemorate 100 years of Disney. It’s the perfect way to enrich your home with a touch of Disney magic, without having to spend a fortune.

3. Lego ‘Up’ House

The most colorful Disney Lego set.

Did you know that in Utah there is an exact replica of the “Up” house? Seriously, look it up. It’s incredible! It even has the painted names on the mailbox out front. It is safe to say that Up (2009), a story about love, compassion, and living every day to the full, has certainly made its way into our hearts. After all, Carl, Russell, and Dug are darlings. No wonder Lego followed suit and converted the iconic house into Lego.

For a relatively low price, you could become the proud owner of Carl’s house complete with an array of colourful balloons. Don’t worry, these balloons will not cause your Lego house to float away. The set is small with only 598 pieces, but considering its size, it is very detailed. From the front, you see the house’s exterior with its colorful cladding. Rotate it to see the inside. The pictures of Carl and Ellie are a wonderful touch.

Of course, you also get 2 Minifigures, Carl and Russell and the beloved talking dog, Dug! Naturally, the Dug figure steals the show. (“Squirrel.”) These figures are very elaborate. Carl even comes with his walking stick complete with tennis balls. Become a “Senior Lego Builder” by obtaining the badge for “assembling the ‘Up’ House”.

4. Walt Disney Tribute Camera

The best tribute to Walt Disney.

Disney‘s Steamboat Willie was the first movie with synchronized sound. This was a turning point in the world of cinema and revolutionized the industry. This set pays homage to Disney and all that Walt and his company have created since its genesis. It is a stunning set that certainly commemorates 100 years of Disney.

This set features a vintage movie camera with a hinged back panel. A film strip shows stills from 20 Disney films. This set has functional components too. You can turn the crank, slide the matte box and rotate the lenses. The instructions also come illustrated with information about Disney and the camera.

This set comes with an array of beloved characters in miniature form. You get Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Walt Disney himself, Bambi and Dumbo. It is currently available for pre-order on the Lego website but will be released on 1st September. Walt Disney once said “First, think. Second, dream. Third, believe. And finally, dare.” That’s what Disney did and it certainly paid off.

5. Lego Winnie the Pooh

The most nostalgic Lego set.

“Life is a journey to be experienced, not a problem to be solved.” Pooh could not have put it more perfectly. Little quotes like this are why Winnie the Pooh is for all ages and why Lego Ideas created this set for adults. Lego Ideas is a division of Lego where users submit their ideas. The community then votes for their favourite and the one with the most votes gets made. The fact this set exists means that Winnie the Pooh is truly loved.

This set is both beautifully detailed and nostalgic. Its exterior is very aesthetically pleasing, depicting Pooh’s house under the big oak tree in the Hundred-Acre Woods. The bee hives even have bees! Pooh’s house opens up too. It comes with a buildable armchair, Pooh-coo clock, Pooh bear storybook, honey pots and Poohsticks. It even comes with a balloon which Pooh can use to float up to beehives for honey.

This set comes with the whole gang, Pooh, Piglet, Tiger, Rabbit, and Eeyore. The set is 24cm high, 18cm wide, and 22cm deep and is a treasure trove of nostalgia. It can be trickier to find but is readily available on the Lego website.

6. Lego Captain America’s Shield

The best Marvel Lego set.

The sun may have set on Chris Evans’s tenure as Captain America, but with the passing of Steve Roger’s shield to Sam Wilson, his character lives on. There is simply no better way to commemorate your favorite superhero than with this impressive Captain America Shield display item.

This set was also created with adults in mind. It is incredibly detailed (made up of 3128 pieces) and looks just like its unscreen counterpart. It is a larger set and offers a building challenge. This set is definitely a project you can sink your teeth into. Steve Rogers once said “I could do this all day” and if you love building Lego this set is so big, you may be building it all day!

This set is available to preorder but is officially released on August 1st 2023. It is 47cm in diameter and rests on a sturdy stand. It even comes with a nameplate and a Captain America Minifigure. Captain America’s Shield pays tribute to Marvel. “Avengers Assemble!”

7. Muppets Minifigure Collection

The most quirky Lego set.

So this one is not a conventional set, but The Muppets Minifigure Collection is a must-have for all you puppet fans out there. From A Muppets Christmas Carol (1992) to Muppets Treasure Island (1994) Jim Henson’s The Muppets have played a part in many generations’ childhoods. In 2004 Disney purchased the franchise, making The Muppets one of Disney’s finest.

This collection consists of 12 minifigures, Kermit, Miss Piggy, Animal, Janice, Fozzie Bear, Rowlf the Dog, The Swedish Chef, Gonzo, Dr Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker, Statler and Waldorf. All of these can be purchased in a mystery blind bag for around on sites like Amazon, though there is also a complete set floating about. The set is harder to find in stores as it has been retired, but there are plenty of options online, including easy ways to buy the specific minifigures you want.

Kermit once said “It’s not easy being green” and it’s not easy denying yourself these cool Lego Minifigures either. They certainly make for a lovely little display item to brighten up your space or even your day.

8. Lego The Mandalorian: The Razor Crest

The coolest Disney Lego set.

It is fair to say that Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian (2019) has been a hit. Grogu waddled into our hearts alongside Daddy Mando or should I say Din Jarin. The mini Grogu Minifigure which comes with this set, most certainly makes this set a winner. That and the fact that The Razor Crest is quite possibly one of the coolest ships in the whole galaxy far far away.

This set looks fantastic on display, but also is functional. It has spring-loaded shooters, a cargo hold which doubles up as an access ramp, detachable escape pod. And most impressively, an opening cockpit where you can relive the scene where Grogu wants the top of the gear stick.

The Mandalorian is loved by all ages and is perfect for both adults and children. You can decide if you fancy playing or displaying. This set is somewhat of a challenging build, after all, most of the pieces are grey. It comes with 5 Minigures, The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper, Grogu and droid IG-11. Pledge your allegiance to Mandalore in style with this fantastic Lego set.

How we picked the best Disney Lego sets

When putting this list together there were several key points that help qualify different sets for inclusion:

Fun factor: We like to feature the most colorful or visually interesting sets.

We like to feature the most colorful or visually interesting sets. Building complexity: We’ve included some sets which are a challenge to build, while others offer a more relaxing experience.

We’ve included some sets which are a challenge to build, while others offer a more relaxing experience. Who is the set for?: Some sets on our lists are best suited to adults while others are for everybody.

Some sets on our lists are best suited to adults while others are for everybody. Minifigures: We choose sets with the most or best Minifigures.

We choose sets with the most or best Minifigures. Variety: We don’t just stick to the same kind of set. You will find a whole bunch of different sets on our best lists.

If you love Lego sets based on popular IPs, you might also want to look at our list of the best Lego Lord of the Rings sets. If they’re too pricey, our list of the best cheap Lego sets will have some more affordable recommendations.