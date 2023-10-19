The Simpsons House Lego set review

Gosh, I love the Lego Simpsons House. During the episode “Homer Goes to College”, Burns says “Ok, very well, time for your bribe. Now, you can have the washer and dryer where the lovely Smithers is standing. Or, you can trade it all in for what’s in this box.” If the Lego Simpsons House were in said box, I’d take it! Diddly doodly is this set a good one.

The Simpsons House is a wonderful display piece that looks just like its onscreen counterpart. Relive your favourite moments from the show in Lego form with this fantastic replica which offers detail and value for money. It’s easily one of the best Lego sets for adults, and now that Disney owns Fox, one of the best Disney Lego sets too.

When reviewing this set, I considered a number of different aspects – from the overall design to its minifigures, what it’s like to build, and its price. You can jump ahead to different sections of the review below:

Specs

Lego The Simpsons House specs:

Model number 71006 Build time Roughly 9 hours Number of pieces 2523 Number of Minifigures 6 Dimensions (H x W x D) 23 x 42 x 24cm

Design

The Lego Simpsons House boasts a visually appealing exterior with a sturdy base. When you open it up, you’ll find a well-designed interior. Removing the roof allows for a good peek inside. The layout closely resembles the animated version, featuring most of the rooms like the living room, the kitchen, Lisa’s room, Bart’s room, Homer and Marge’s room, and the bathroom. However, it’s not an exact replica of the series. The bathroom is smaller and lacks a bathtub (where will Lego Bart break a chair over Lego Homer?) The iconic fridge is also absent in the kitchen. Rooms such as Maggie’s, an en suite bathroom, a rumpus room, and a dining room are all notably absent, but it’s debatable whether these rooms would enhance the set.

Lego does an impressive job of downsizing the rooms on a micro-scale. While they’re not as spacious as depicted in the show, they manage to capture most of the iconic details. For instance, the living room features a TV playing Itchy and Scratchy and the famous boat painting. The kitchen is intricately designed with numerous small elements, and you can even open the cupboards and drawers, revealing a variety of kitchen items. Bart’s room has a desk, complete with an open drawer, showcasing his characteristic messiness.

This set also includes a noteworthy minifigure lineup. It features Ned in a “Hail to the Chef” apron, Homer wearing his work tie, and Marge with an apron. Additionally, Bart and Lisa come with alternate expressions compared to their Minifigure series counterparts. Maggie is also included, although she closely resembles Maggie from the second minifigure series.

In terms of design, there are a few minor drawbacks. Firstly, it doesn’t perfectly replicate its onscreen counterpart as it omits certain rooms and lacks some elements. Another issue is maintenance; this set has many grooves that can be challenging to keep dust-free. Finally, perhaps the primary downside is that much of the Lego furniture doesn’t firmly lock into place, making it prone to movement and accidental displacement, unlike other sets where all elements are securely fixed.

Pricing

Although the price might be somewhat higher than its initial retail cost (you can expect to pay over $500), it’s crucial to consider that this set is nearly ten years old (released in 2014) and is no longer in production. Not to mention you get lots of extra bits and bobs like a BBQ, wheelbarrow, skateboard ramp, and Homer’s pink Sedan. It’s not cheap, for sure, but it’s a really fantastic set that will only become more and more expensive as time goes by.

Ease of assembly

This set offers a fairly challenging build. Why? Because the set is mostly beige it can be difficult to find the right piece in the pile of bricks. There are a lot of bricks to this set! Begin with the construction of the car, then proceed to build the garage and roof. Afterward, assemble the front of the house’s lower floor and the back of the house’s lower floor. These components then connect together.

An intriguing aspect of this build is that you construct certain elements, such as the sofa and TV, as the build progresses. Beds, on the other hand, are built and then inserted. Subsequently, build the front top floor of the house and its roof. Finally, construct the back of the top floor and insert it into the building. It’s a captivating and unique building experience.

Final verdict

Bart once quipped, “Hey, Ma, our crap shack is going to hell!” But fear not, this Lego House is anything but a “crap shack.” It boasts structural integrity, a wealth of intricate details, and offers a bit of a building challenge. With a considerable number of bricks for your money, it’s an excellent value for money, even with its inflated price tag. While it does have a few minor downsides, like missing rooms and non-locking furniture, these issues are relatively insignificant. Unlike Lisa’s Blocko Eiffel Tower, this set is perfect. The Simpson’s House is indeed a perfect homage to The Simpsons.

If you’re a fan of the show, you might also want to read my Lego The Simpsons Kwik-E-Mart review. Spoiler alert, I loved it too.