Lego Mini Disney Castle review

“When you wish upon a star, makes no difference who you are – anything your heart desires will come to you.” If you found yourself singing that that to the tune, chances are the you’d get a kick out of adding the Lego Mini Disney Castle to your collection. The castle animation at the beginning of every Disney film is iconic, and so is this Lego tribute – in fact, it’s one of the best Lego Disney sets.

The Mini Disney Castle looks just like the real deal, but in miniature. This set will enrich your home with a touch of nostalgia and Disney magic. Just looking at the castle conjures memories of sitting in front of the telly watching Cinderella (1950). It’s one of the best Lego sets for adults who are kids at heart, and kids with a soft spot for the famous studio.

Here are the key areas I’ve looked at:

Specs

Lego Mini Disney Castle specs:

Model number 40478 Build time Roughly 1.5 hours Number of pieces 567 Number of minifigures 1 Dimensions 21cm high and 14cm wide

Design

The design of this set is incredibly aesthetically pleasing. It’s impressive that such a small-scale model can exhibit such intricacy. The design is not completely symmetrical which adds a touch of character. The model rests securely on a solid base. However, a notable drawback is that some parts are prone to detachment. Simply picking up the model can lead to a turret or two falling off. But then again, it’s not difficult to fix, and if you use it as a display model, this won’t often be an issue.

The colors are very striking. The blend of blue shades, including glittery blue, along with iridescent gold, white, and grey, contributes to the set’s captivating appearance. Additionally, the panels in the rear castle windows are opalescent! How dazzling. The use of printed tiles instead of stickers is another noteworthy aspect. An example is the clock face on the front of the castle. This design choice saved me getting stressed out trying to get stickers on properly.

While the set does not open up, you can still peer into the castle through the front door. The building process incorporates hidden surprises. Notably, at the heart of the castle lies a tile adorned with Cinderella’s glass slippers, a poster showcasing the Disney castle, and two microfigures. A drawback, however, is that once the castle is fully assembled, accessing these elements becomes challenging. To retrieve them, one would need to dismantle the castle.

Ease of assembly

As for assembly, this set is overall quite easy to build. Yet, it uses an array of intriguing pieces that elevate the building experience to a more engaging level. For example, the inclusion of half-cylinders and small triangle pieces on the turrets. Hinges add variation when attaching the castle walls.

The construction process involves creating the main base, assembling smaller components, and connecting them to the overarching structure. This adds a sense of wonder, as sometimes, you’ll be building something and wondering where it goes. The only downside is that steps are often repeated making the build slightly monotonous. For instance, building 5 identical turrets became repetitive. These steps are distributed across several pages, necessitating a back-and-forth approach. I also lost a piece which slowed down construction. How? One of the smaller circular pieces was hidden under a bigger one. Overall, it was a very calming build, perfect for watching a movie in the background. (We watched Guyver: Dark Hero (1994) and I still understood the plot just fine).

Oh, and for some reason, this set had no brickbreaker. To be honest, it’s unlikely you would need one for this set. However, I did encounter one small mishap, and disassembling the Lego bricks became a bit of a challenge.

Pricing

The Mini Disney Castle is available at a modest price of $39.99 (£34.99), and without a doubt, it offers exceptional value. This set presents an excellent alternative for those who are hesitant to invest in The Disney Castle (43222), priced at $399.99 (£344.99). Not only do you get the model, but a minifigure of Mickey Mouse sweetens the deal even further. This set is readily available directly from the Lego website.

Final verdict

This set is unbelievably well-priced. It does what it says on the box. It is, indeed, a mini version of the Disney Castle. While it offers a satisfying and calming building experience, it may not present a significant challenge.

Regrettably, the Easter eggs are concealed within the castle’s interior. However, the set retains its enchanting appeal, which is precisely what one would anticipate from Disney. Undoubtedly, this set is a must-have for all Disney enthusiasts.