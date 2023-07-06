Best cheap Lego sets 2023

Looking for the best cheap Lego sets? Well, we have good news. Haven’t you heard? Lego sets don’t have to cost a fortune. In fact, Lego has a plethora of sets that are perfect for those of us on a budget. If you want something beautiful, quirky, or some memorabilia from your favorite movie, we’ve got you covered.

Lego is renowned for good quality products. The plastic bricks are made to stand the test of time. Whether you’re going for the cheapest Lego sets or the most expensive Lego sets, you are guaranteed a premium product. This list contains some of the best Lego sets for adults and kids alike, and every single one of them costs less than $50 (£45), or at least that’s the cost in the Official Lego Store anyway.

Here are the best cheap Lego sets:

1. Lego Piñata

The Lego Piñata is the most colorful set and it costs $9.99 (£8.99)

A piñata is typically made from papier-mache. It is usually filled with sweets and a blindfolded person whacks it with a stick until it breaks and all the treats fall out. In this day and age, Piñatas come in all shapes and sizes– you can get Lego brick-shaped ones– and now you can even get one made of Lego!

This one comes in the more traditional donkey design and is super colorful. The bright pink color is beautiful. It has a posable head, neck, tail, legs, and ears. It has exceptional detail for a set that only has 206 pieces. That being said, the pieces are small and so can be a challenge for those who struggle with smaller pieces. The piñata even opens up and holds small colorful bricks to replicate the sweets which fall out.

This set is an ideal birthday present for Lego fans. You could even hide another present within. Earrings perhaps? Or a note to start a treasure hunt? The chamber inside is big enough to fit about 8 tiny Lego pieces though, so it would have to be a small surprise. It is very cleverly designed. Its size does not compromise its brilliance.

2. Lego Mini Disney Castle

The Mini Disney Castle is the best cost-effective Disney set and it costs $39.99 (£34.99).

The Mini Disney Castle is a fun addition to all Disney fans’ homes. For the low price, you more than get your money’s worth. This set celebrates the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. What better way is there to celebrate than having your own tiny version of Cinderella’s castle?

This set is made up of 567 pieces. The castle itself is made up of mini bricks, but it also comes with a full-size Mickey Mouse Minifigure. Despite its small stature, this set has a sound structure and has quite an intricate building method. This set measures 21cm high and 14cm wide. It is incredibly detailed. It is embellished with a golden tower and shiny blue rooftops. It looks just like the real castle!

Even though the castle is completely enclosed, from a birdseye view you can see within where you can see a tile featuring Cinerella’s glass slipper and another featuring the Disney castle. How delightful!

3. Upscaled Lego Minifigure

This is the best cheap nostalgic Lego set and it costs $49.99 (£44.99).

The upscaled Lego Minifigure is very visually impressive. Since 1978 the Lego minifigure has more or less looked the same as it does today. Of course, it has evolved over the years to include reversible heads and more inclusive figures and now you can even get a giant version too!

This set offers a twist on the classic minifigure design as this one is massive measuring 27cm tall compared to the standard figure which is around 4cm. This set contains 654 pieces and is idyllic for all Lego fans, especially those of us who collect minifigures.

It is a buildable model, so don’t worry, it’s not a case of taking a large torso and attaching a large head to it. In fact, it features an opening in the model’s hat that hides a little control panel with a regular-sized Lego Minifigure to control it. (Getting Power Ranger vibes here!) Its head, arms, legs, and hands are also moveable! You could make your giant Minifigure do the splits if you fancied!

4. Lego Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger

The Dodge Charger is the best cheap Speed Champions set and it costs $19.99 (£19.99).

To quote Dominic Toretto “I live my life a quarter-mile at a time” and you could live your life brick by brick with this Speed Champions Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger car. The best bit? It’s super cheap. For the money, it is incredibly detailed and looks just like its on-screen counterpart. It even has molded silver-colored rim inserts and a cool hood scoop. It also comes with a Dominic Toretto Minifigure complete with a mini wrench.

This set is 345 pieces and offers an engaging building experience via the interactive building guide which allows you to view the model from all angles. It is 5cm high, 17cm long, and 7cm wide. It makes for a fantastic piece of Fast & Furious memorabilia. After all, Dom’s muscle car is iconic.

The speed champions range features mini versions of the world’s leading and best-known vehicles. This range launched in March 2015 and since then you can get all your favourite cars from Ford Mustang GT to James Bond’s Aston Martin. The Dodge Charger is just one of many fantastic sets.

5. Lego Indiana Jones: Escape from the Lost Tomb

This set is the best set for hidden secrets and it costs $39.99 (£34.99).

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) arguably features some of the best practical effects of the 1980s. We’ve all seen the bit where Toht’s face melts off right? No surprise Lego has made a set in its honor and by gosh, does this set look just like its onscreen depiction.

This set comes with 4 minifigures. You get the protagonist Indiana Jones with his iconic hat. Marion Ravenwood, Sallah, and a mummy. This set has great attention to detail, especially considering it is a small set with only 600 pieces. The Anubis statue can fall to reveal a hidden passageway. Not to mention the snakes which decorate the set! “Snakes, why did it have to be snakes?”

This set acts as an exquisite piece of nostalgic memorabilia for those of us who have loved the franchise since its genesis. With the release of Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny (2023), this set also offers kids the chance to dive into Indiana Jones’s adventures in an interactive way. Why not combine this set with other Indiana Jones sets to create the ultimate display piece?

6. Lego Harry Potter: Gryffindor House Banner

This Harry Potter Banner set is the best compact Lego set and it costs $34.99 (£29.99).

“Well, if you’re sure, better be… GRYFFINDOR!” This set is an attractive display item. It can be hung on the wall in banner form featuring a printed tile with the iconic Gryffindor crest or opened up to reveal the inside of the Gryffindor common room. This set is only 285 pieces, but it is the small details that add charm like the common room fireplace and the addition of a chessboard. The use of a lenticular backboard creates 3D effects so that you can see Sirius Black in the fire at some angles.

This set contains 3 minifigures, Harry Potter, Angelina Johnson and Neville Longbottom. You also get a Golden Snitch and the Sword of Gryffindor. (All of which can be clipped inside the common room!) Not bad for the low price! “Right you are, Harry!”

Fortunately for those of us who are not Gryffindors, this set is also available in Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin variants. All banners measure 20cm high, 13cm wide, and 3cm deep. Why not honor your house in style with one of these Harry Potter Lego banners?

7. Lego Money Tree

This set is the most visually impressive and it costs $24.99 (£21.99).

Wouldn’t it be grand if money trees really did exist? Well, they technically do in Lego form! Chinese legend dictates that the holy money tree can bring fortune and prosperity. It symbolizes wealth and honor. The tree looks impressive and is perfect to celebrate Chinese New Year or to keep up all year as a display item.

The tree is adorned with 20 tangerines, 13 red envelopes and 10 coins. The tree is rich in color as the red and gold pot offer a lovely contrast against the green of the leaves and the orange of the fruit.

This Lego set has a sound structure using a central beam at its center to prevent breakage. It is simple to assemble with very clear straightforward instructions. This set is literally built from the ground up and is 16cm high.

8. Lego Exotic Parrot

The Exotic Parrot is the best creative Lego set and costs $19.99 (£19.99).

This set is great value for money. Why? Because it is a part of the creator range and is a 3 in 1 set. Choose to build the parrot, frog or fish. This set also comes in two colors, blue and pink.

This set allows you to get creative while offering a great display item. Each model has poseable qualities. The parrot can rotate on its perch. Its wings and tail also move. The fish’s fins move up and down and the frog has poseable legs. Again the attention to detail really makes this set amazing. If building as the parrot, there are three different shades used for the wings.

It is a small set with 253 pieces. It is a simple build offering no big challenge but can be used to help unwind after a busy day. You can also use the Lego Builder app which allows you to rotate models in 3D. If you have a parrot, it says a lot about you. In this case, as Lego cannot talk, it just emits coolness.

How we picked the best cheap Lego sets

When putting this list together there were several key points that help qualify different sets for inclusion:

Price: Obviously, if you’re after cheap sets, you’re going to want ones that are cheap. The RRP for each set in this list is less than $50 (£45).

Obviously, if you’re after cheap sets, you’re going to want ones that are cheap. The RRP for each set in this list is less than $50 (£45). Fun factor: We like to feature the most colorful, visually interesting, unique, or accurate to our favorite movies and TV shows.

We like to feature the most colorful, visually interesting, unique, or accurate to our favorite movies and TV shows. Building complexity: We’ve included some sets which are a challenge to build, while others offer a more relaxing experience.

We’ve included some sets which are a challenge to build, while others offer a more relaxing experience. Variety: We don’t just stick to the same kind of set. You will find a whole bunch of different sets on our best lists.

