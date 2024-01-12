Best Batman Lego sets 2024

From the sprawling Batcave to the speedy Batmobile, there’s a huge range of Batman Lego sets to choose from. The greatest locations, vehicles, and characters from the DC superhero series can all be found in brick form – and with so much iconic imagery to choose from, it might take you some time to find the right Lego Batman set.

Luckily, someone shone a signal in the sky, and we’ve swooped in to help you find the best Lego sets that feature the Dark Knight. Below you’ll find a range of excellent sets, from the biggest Lego sets and most expensive Lego sets for serious collectors to the best cheap Lego sets for those who love to build and play.

These are the best Batman Lego sets:

1. Lego Batman Tumbler

The best Batmobile Batman Lego set.

ID number 76240 Number of pieces 2,049 Number of minifigures 2 Recommended age 18+

Pros:

Incredible detail

Accurately recreates the original vehicle

Cons:

Very expensive

Fragile and not play-friendly

There have been many versions of the Batmobile, and many of these have been immortalized in Lego. But few have the glamour, detail, and reputation of the Lego Batman Tumbler – an authentic and stunning recreation of the vehicle from the Dark Knight trilogy.

This enormous, intricate vehicle is accompanied by two minifigs of Christian Bale’s Batman and Heath Ledger’s Joker. Everybody also gets a handsome display stand that shows them off in their full glory. Note that this Tumbler is an updated version of a very similar set from 2014 – though the overall differences aren’t too noticeable.

If you couldn’t tell, this is definitely a Lego set for adults. Not only is it eye-wateringly expensive, and not only is it a complex build – it’s also fragile in some places, and not suited to any actual high-speed chases.

2. Lego Batman Batcave Shadow Box

The best Lego Batman set for adults who love display builds.

ID number 76252 Number of pieces 3,981 Number of minifigures 7 Recommended age 18+

Pros:

A satisfying build with minimal repetition

Beautiful display piece that still has play value

Cons:

Very, very expensive

If you’ve got $400 to spare and you loved the 1992 movie Batman Returns, Lego Batman Batcave Shadow Box is the holy grail of DC Lego sets. Inside a sleek black display box is a full Batcave, complete with Batmobile, surveillance screens, superhero suits, and villains to fight. It’s a unique and rewarding build, with plenty of details and secrets to get excited about.

Despite its obvious status as a collector’s piece, this Batcave is surprisingly interactive. Moving doors, changing screens, and a functional Batmobile give this more play value than we’d have expected. Though given the price, it’s a piece you might be reluctant to fiddle with too much.

3. Lego Batman 1989 Batmobile

The biggest Lego Batman set of all.

ID number 76139 Number of pieces 3,308 Number of minifigures 3 Recommended age 16+

Pros:

Gorgeous design

Accurately recreates the original vehicle

Cons:

Retired product

Unimpressive minifigures

The Lego Batman 1989 Batmobile is by far the largest Lego Batman set, and it recreates one of the most memorable versions of the Dark Knight’s car. It’s sleek, stylish, and makes a wonderful display piece (though, despite a few functional features, it’s perhaps too fragile to really play with).

It’s the details on this car that are really impressive, as you’ll discover when you build it – engine, grappling hooks, guns and all. The build is engaging and surprisingly approachable given that you’re working with over 3,000 pieces.

The minifigures are perhaps the main letdown here (though let’s face it – nobody is buying this for the tiny Jack Nicholson Joker). Batman’s cape looks fabulous but is quite impractical, and the companion figures don’t do much to stand out from the crowd.

4. Batmobile Lego Batman vs. The Joker Chase

The best Lego Batman set (and Batmobile) you can get on a budget.

ID number 76224 Number of pieces 438 Number of minifigures 2 Recommended age 8+

Pros:

A simpler but still satisfying build

Works for play and display

Cons:

Not the most accurate adaptation

Every fan of Lego Batman sets wants a Batmobile, but not everyone has the budget to spend on thousand-piece, hours-long builds. For those who want quality at a lower price, we recommend the Batmobile Lego Batman vs. The Joker Chase set.

This version of the 1989 Batmobile isn’t the most accurate depiction, but it does a remarkably good job for its size. It’s also far sturdier and more play-friendly than its larger, more collectible counterparts. Here we have a beautiful, compact car that can survive a few races with the Joker.

For more superheroes, check out these Lego Marvel sets. We can also point you to the best new Lego sets that are worth watching.