Looking for the biggest Lego sets? Lego bricks may be small, but the creations made using them are mighty. And over the years, an increasing number of absolutely vast sets have been released, combining thousands of the tiny plastic pieces into gargantuan models of real-world places and fictional favourites. From conversation-starting display pieces to towering monuments, this guide tracks the biggest Legos of them all – and how many pieces there are in each!

Before we begin, keep in mind that we’re measuring a Lego set’s size by the number of pieces it contains, not merely its physical dimensions. If you’re not in the mood for Lego size comparisons after all, why not try our guides to the best Star Wars Lego sets; the best Lego sets for Adults, or even the most expensive Lego sets ever made.

Otherwise, read on…

The biggest Lego sets ever made are:

We’ve even thrown a handy table together to give you each massive Lego set’s unique ID code, and the number of pieces included in each case (you lucky things):

Set ID code Number of pieces Lego Art World Map 31203 11,695 Eiffel Tower 10307 10,001 Titanic 10294 9,090 Colosseum 10276 9,036 Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon 75192 7,541 Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT Walker 75313 6,785 Razor Crest 75331 6,187 Hogwarts Castle 71043 6,020 Taj Mahal 10256 5,923 Ninjago City Gardens 71741 5,685 Harry Potter Diagon Alley 75978 5,544 Camp Nou – FC Barcelona 10284 5,509

Here’s the full run-down of each of those gigantic kits in turn:

Lego Art World Map

Released in June 2021, the Lego Art World Map contains 11,695 pieces, making it the biggest Lego set ever made. Much more a piece of home decor than a typical model or plaything, it’s over one metre wide, and is designed to be built in a colour combination of your choice. You can paint the oceans of the world in pastel colours, create patterns in the seas, or build a monochrome map.

Using a nifty system of connectors, you can even choose which continent lies at the map’s centre. But it’s not only something to look at. Mark your travels across the globe by dotting small, coloured pins on the countries you’ve visited, or listen to the included soundtrack to take an audio tour.

Lego Eiffel Tower

At an appropriately towering 59” (149cm), the Lego Eiffel Tower must be the toy firm’s most imposing set yet. At 10,001 parts, Lego’s interpretation of the Parisian landmark might not quite trump the Art World Map, but it certainly feels bigger in the room.

And if you’re an engineering, history, or construction geek, you might be as thrilled as us to learn that the build process and ordering of this Lego set replicates how the original Eiffel Tower was put together – largely as a four-part process.

And the plastic Eiffel Tower isn’t only about its scale and construction. It drips with elegant style and classy details, from the undersized trees down below to the flourishes on the spire at the top. If you’ve got the space and cash, few sets compare to the Lego Eiffel Tower.

Lego Titanic

Another 2021 release, the Lego Titanic is made of 9,090 individual pieces. Although a little smaller than the real ship, it’s no less impressive, and its 135-centimetre length makes it the longest Lego set ever released.

Aside from showcasing the Titanic’s major external features – main deck, four smokestacks, and even its swimming pool – it also includes a detailed cross-section of the ship, letting you view the grand staircase and boiler rooms inside. With an adjustable anchor and moving engine, this is one of the more interactive big Lego sets.

Lego Colosseum

Is any monument of history more impressive than the Colosseum? Probably not. Is it even more impressive when made out of Lego? Quite possibly. At 9,036 pieces, the Lego Colosseum only just comes under the Titanic, but its detail of the historical Roman ruin is unmatched.

Its perimeter includes several shades of Lego brick to capture the changing colour and age of the amphitheatre, while several sections can be removed to reveal the hidden passageways beneath the arena’s floor. Just the shape of the model makes it truly impressive to behold.

Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon

On its release in 2017, the Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon was the largest and most expensive Lego set ever produced. Now, its 7,541 pieces might pale in comparison to the sets above, but its detail is no less impressive. This is Han Solo’s YT-1300 light freighter like you’ve never seen it before.

We called it one of the best Star Wars Lego sets ever produced, and it’s not hard to see why. Every inch of the model is baked in detail, whether it’s the removable hull panels, interior engine room with added hyperdrive, or the main cockpit. This isn’t just a large Lego set, it’s an homage to perhaps the most iconic spaceship in all of science fiction.

Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT Walker

Since The Empire Strikes Back came out in 1980, the lumbering grey AT-AT has plodded from the icy plains of Hoth and into our hearts. At 6,785 pieces, Lego’s Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT Walker is quite a bit smaller than the Millennium Falcon in terms of sheer bricks, but a lot taller. Standing 62cm off the table, it’s also fully posable, making it one of the largest and, surprisingly, most agile sets out there.

What’s most impressive about this set, however, is its relative scale. It’s almost a perfect fit for the ordinary Lego minifigures, and the crew of Snowtroopers and pilots that come with the model only reinforce its gargantuan size. To see Luke Skywalker tangle below the AT-AT’s hull on a cable makes you realise what the Rebellion was up against. Plus, 40 miniatures can fit inside the walker’s hull, making it a real miniature mover.

Lego Razor Crest

That’s right, the Lego Razor Crest makes three Star Wars sets that’ve made it onto this list. That’s testament to the fact the Star Wars Lego theme is thriving; popular enough to have plenty of fans willing to invest in sets costing over £500. You’ll need a little over that to invest in the 6,187-part Razor – but what a remarkable set.

It’s certainly large. In fact, it’s considerably weighty. It captures the Mandalorian vessel in a strikingly stylish way, and drips with detail both inside and out. Get under the cover and it’s riddled with themed rooms and nods to the TV show realised through smart building techniques.

This giant really does hit all four of the key Lego offerings: a riveting build process; loads of playability; handsome display chops; and a part supply to let you build so many other wonderful things.

Lego Hogwarts Castle

Although packing 6,020 pieces, the most interesting aspect of the Lego Hogwarts Castle isn’t how many bricks are in the box, but the scale of the model they’re used to build. A micro-scale model, that’s built to fit tiny figures instead of the usual minifigure size, Lego’s cottoned on to a neat trick here; don’t create a humongous Hogwarts, build a medium Hogwarts and simply scale down the people inside.

It pays off, though. The set captures all the majesty of the famous fictional castle, containing several classic locations of the franchise: the Great Hall, the Whomping Willow, Hagrid’s Hut, and the Chamber of Secrets. This is Harry Potter at its best.

Lego Taj Mahal

Between 2008 and 2011, the Lego Taj Mahal was the biggest Lego set of all time. Packing 5,923 pieces, it’s still a mammoth build even now. Symmetry, majesty, and an absolutely cracking dome at its centre, the Lego design team sure know how to pick them. The Taj Mahal works brilliantly as a Lego set, and vice versa.

You won’t find it in any stores, however. After briefly reappearing in 2017, the set was discontinued. Look for this one in second-hand stores or online Lego marketplaces and trading platforms.

Ninjago City Gardens

Released in early 2021 in celebration of the show’s tenth anniversary, Ninjago City Gardens is a three-storey slice of Ninjago City that contains many of the characters and locations fans will be familiar with from the Ninjago cartoon. And that’s the main draw. Ronin’s pawn shop, Chen’s noodle house, and even a history museum are collected inside.

This set is really a love letter to the Ninjago concept, setting a new standard of detail and build intricacy. And it also pairs with the other modular Lego sets in the series, connecting into one, massive street. It’s made up of a total of 5,685 pieces.

Lego Harry Potter Diagon Alley

JK Rowling’s boy wizard gets another entry on the list, this time at a normal Lego scale. Harry Potter Diagon Alley‘s 5,544 pieces combine into six modular wizarding shops: Ollivander’s Wand Shop; Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes; Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Parlour; Scribbulus Writing Implements; Flourish & Blotts; and Quality Quidditch Supplies. Better yet, they’re all fabulously detailed.

Windows are decorated with displays, every nook is full of colour, and minor details pepper the buildings’ interiors. There are plenty of optional ways to construct the set, including creating an actual alley, or fitting the shops alongside other modular Lego sets to add a slice of the fictional to your dioramas.

Lego Camp Nou – FC Barcelona

The only Lego sports set on this list, Camp Nou – FC Barcelona makes quite the model. Coming in at 5,509 pieces, it’s no small fry, but includes every possible detail of Barcelona Football Club’s stadium you could think of: the stands, the press room, the player tunnels, and even a miniature team bus.

Not the only football stadium Lego has created, but definitely the largest, Camp Nou is a sight to behold.