The five hardest Lego sets to build 2023

As you become more and more skilled as a Lego builder, you’ll find that you’re finishing builds faster and faster. Sure, it’s still fun, but where’s the challenge? Well, fret not. These are the hardest Lego sets around, guaranteed to test your building skills like nothing else.

These are the five hardest Lego sets to build in 2023:

Lego Art World Map

The most pieces in any Lego set

Lego Art World Map specs Model number 31203 Build time 24 hours Number of pieces 11695 Number of minifigures 0 Recommended age 18+

Pros

Makes beautiful decor for your house

Make it your own – record your international visits

Can be assembled in three ways to reflect your region’s world map

Cons

Needs masses of space to sort bricks

You’ll need a big wall to display it

An endurance challenge more than a skill challenge

With 11,695 pieces, the Lego Art World Map currently has more pieces than any other commercial Lego set. Like much of the Lego Art series this is a strictly 2D kit, consisting of black canvas backplates on which you’ll stick thousands of white and coloured dots, filling in the continents and oceans of the world.

The result is a 25.5 in. (65 cm) high and 40.5 in. (104 cm) wide pointelist artwork which – with some difficulty – you’ll be able to mount on your walls. The map is split into three sections, each focusing on a different landmass, so you can center the map on the Americas, Europe, or Asia.

Lego Icons Eiffel Tower

The tallest Lego set

Lego Icons Eiffel Tower specs Model number 10307 Build time 24 hours Number of pieces 10001 Number of minifigures 0 Recommended age 18+

Pros

Literally the largest Lego set you can build

Gorgeous replica of a famous landmark

Cons

As big as a modest Christmas tree

Enthusiastic pets or children could destroy hours of work

The Lego Icons Eiffel Tower is utterly enormous, measuring 58 in. (149cm) to the tippy top of the French flag at the summit. Assembled in four sections, each as large as many other Lego builds, this kit is detailed at every level, from the esplanade at the feet of the tower, to the observation galleries at the very top.

Lego Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000

The ultimate Lego Technic engineering challenge

Lego Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 specs Model number 42146 Build time 10 hours Number of pieces 2883 Number of minifigures 0 Recommended age 18+

Pros

Fully functional remote control crane

App based remote control

Cons

Extremely expensive

Absolutely huge

Not as robust as a real crane for construction work

The Lego Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 is a massive build that pushes the limits of what’s possible with Technic. Like many other kits, the crawler crane contains a power block and app-controlled motors that power a set of caterpillar tracks, but the crane mounted on top of those tracks takes this to another level.

The crane can rotate through 360 degrees, and a complex combo of cables, pulleys, and motors allow you to raise and lower the crane’s boom, jib, and hook cable. Building this model is a genuine engineering challenge, and once you’re done you have a remote controlled model that’s a genuine engineering vehicle.

Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block

The most delicate Lego set

Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block specs Model number 71395 Build time 7 hours Number of pieces 2064 Number of minifigures 0 Recommended age 18+

Pros

Makes great decor when closed up

Smoothly opens to reveal cute interior scenes

A love letter to Mario

Cons

Won’t survive heavy handling

Small parts are easy to lose

Hard to repair without complete disassembly

The Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block is a true love letter to the Super Mario series. Once fully assembled it’s a shiny yellow recreation of the iconic blocks that Mario smashes with his head in his platformer series. Simply pressing certain panels will open up the block to reveal beautiful, micro-scale dioramas of Mario’s adventures in the Mushroom kingdom.

The challenge here is the sheer delicacy of this piece. A hollow Lego cube is not a very strong construction, and you need to carefully assemble several dioramas and mount them into mechanisms built into the inside of that cube. The results are well worth it, though: one of these blocks has pride of place in Wargamer’s shared offices with the rest of Network N media.

Lego Creator Expert Taj Mahal

The most eye-watering Lego set

Lego Creator Expert Taj Mahal specs Model number 10256 Build time 20 hours Number of pieces 5923 Number of minifigures 0 Recommended age 16+

Pros

Remarkably detailed model of an iconic building

A truly classy ornament

Cons

Out of production

Very little variation in brick color; brace yourself for fifty shades of grey

The Taj Mahal is a masterpiece of Indo-Islamic and world architecture, a building so visually distinctive that many people in the West don’t realize it’s a mausoleum, not a palace. The Lego Creator Expert Taj Mahal has pride of place at the top of our guide to the best Lego architecture sets, and recreates the iconic building in exacting detail.

It’s that verisimilitude that makes this Lego kit such a challenge. Almost every brick in this kit is off-white, with a tiny minority of other colors sprinkled in – blue, medium grey, dull yellow, bright yellow, white. Like building a jigsaw puzzle where the picture is a pot of beans, you’re going to spend a very long time squinting at nearly identical pieces!

