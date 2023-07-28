Best Lego Architecture sets 2023

Which are the best Lego Architecture sets? This range can transport you to focus locations the world over. Designed by Adam Reed Tucker and released in 2008, its more intricate builds were specifically created with adults in mind – and there’s plenty of excellent sets to choose from.

All models in the range are iconic locations or monuments, both ancient and contemporary. The best Lego Architecture sets are not only aesthetically pleasing but also close to their real-life counterparts.

While the architecture series encompasses countless sets, we’ve managed to pick out eight of the most impressive ones. These are among the best Lego sets for adults, and would be welcome additions to any collection (unless you’re on a tight budget, in which case check out our list of the best cheap Lego sets instead).

Why not build a monument from a country you’ve visited as a memento? Reminisce the first time you ever saw the Mona Lisa. Recall the smell of fresh pizza on the breeze. Or perhaps visit all the landmarks via Lego just because?

Here are the best Lego Architecture sets:

1. Lego Taj Mahal

This is the best Lego Architecture set.

The Taj Mahal was commissioned by Shah Jahan in 1631 to commemorate his wife, Mumtaz, who died giving birth to her 14th child. The monument is an ode to love.

Earlier Mughal buildings were mostly constructed of red sandstone, however, Shah Jahan endorsed the use of white marble ornated with precious stones. The Taj Mahal is stunning and so is its Lego Taj Mahal counterpart.

This model is replete with detail, especially when you take into consideration that it only measures 20cm high, 23cm wide and 23cm deep. It contains 2022 pieces and offers a wonderful building reward as it is a harder set to complete – all in all, well worth the price.

The main dome and four chhatris have been translated into Lego beautifully. This section can be easily lifted to reveal the interior of the Taj Mahal. There is a crypt with the tombs of Mumtaz and Shah Jahan, a central chamber with two cenotaphs, iwans, and minarets. This set is beautifully designed and is a fabulous display item.

2. Lego Himeji Castle

Himeji Castle is the most harmonious set.

Himeji Castle is the largest and most visited castle in Japan. The castle dates back to 1333 and has been remodeled multiple times, bombed in the war, and is now deemed a world heritage site. Its beautiful white exterior is picturesque and some say the building resembles a bird taking flight.

Its majesty has even been portrayed in media with the castle featured in James Bond You Only Live Twice (1967) and is even in the game Civilization V. Of course, it was only a matter of time before it was honored with a Lego Himeji Castle set.

Easily lift the top off to reveal a simplified interior layout. Personalize the garden by selecting different foliage. Choose from cherry trees, green leaves, or pink cherry blossoms.

This set is beautiful, paying a lot of attention to detail. The model looks just like the real-sized Himeji Castle and emanates tranquil vibes.

3. Lego Louvre

The Louvre is the most artistic Lego set.

Located in Paris, France, The Louvre is quite possibly the most famous museum in the world. If you aren’t a fan of art, chances are you have seen the building feature in many movies, including The Da Vinci Code (2006). The Louvre houses over 35,000 works of art including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and many paintings of cats that debatably don’t look much like cats at all.

The Lego Louvre set features the Pavillon de L’Horloge also known as the clock pavilion, which is juxtaposed to the contemporary iconic glass pyramid. (You can even buy a light set to illuminate the pyramid.) The Louvre itself is made of stone but has undergone many modifications and restorations over several centuries and the Lego model encapsulates this.

The detail is outstanding. The pillars, the clock, and the distinct mansard roof all contribute to this sets authenticity.

Unfortunately, this Lego set was discontinued in 2017 but can be purchased on sites like Amazon. It contains 695 pieces and offers only a mild building challenge. Assembling it is actually a really nice activity if you need to unwind after a long day.

4. Lego Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace is the most British Lego set.

Many tourists (and Brits) have sat upon the Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace and gazed through the gates, wondering what it would be like to be the King of England. In all honesty, I can’t imagine that being royalty is an easy job. That being said though, I wouldn’t mind living in Buckingham Palace, or at least owning a mini Lego Buckingham Palace.

This set is now retired, but is still easy enough to find. The set focuses on the east wing of the palace which is the most iconic angle with its beautiful Neo-Classical design influenced from the Baroque period. Buckingham Palace’s exterior is adorned with statues, balustrades, and columns.

The Victoria Monument even has a miniature Minifigure to represent the golden statue. This Lego set encapsulates the design of Buckingham Palace beautifully.

And of course, what helps epitomize the Britishness of this set is the red double-decker bus and the black taxicab. With 780 pieces, it is a relatively small set measuring only 10cm high, but it’s still brimming with British architectural charm.

5. Lego Trevi Fountain

Trevi Fountain is the most romantic Lego set.

The Trevi Fountain is located in Rome, Italy. Ever seen a film where someone throws a coin into a fancy fountain? It was probably this one.

The plot of Three Coins in the Fountain (1954) centers around this location and even rock band Bon Jovi heavily feature it in their music video Thank You for Loving Me. There is no doubt why these romantic works feature the Trevi fountain. It looks beautiful. Its Baroque design flaunts splendor and the Lego Trevi Fountain certainly does it justice.

The Trevi Fountain is carved from travertine stone. The Lego version may be made from plastic, but it looks the part nonetheless.

There is a wonderful contrast between the bright white of the ‘stone’ and the blue of the water. The fountain also features statues and pillars.

The fountain took 30 years to build and was completed by designer Nicola Salvi’s friend 11 years after his death. This set is recommended for 12 years and up and can offer a challenge – rest assured though, it will not take you 30 years to complete. More like two to three hours, thankfully.

6. Lego Great Pyramid of Giza

The Great Pyramid is the most epic Lego set.

The Great Pyramid of Giza is great – I mean it’s got to be right? Great is in the name.

This is the largest Egyptian pyramid and is the tomb of Pharaoh Khufu. For more than 3,800 years the Great Pyramid was the world’s tallest man-made structure.

Over time, the smooth white limestone eroded to reveal the underlying core structure which we see today. The Lego Great Pyramid of Giza set reimagines what the Pyramid might have looked like in its prime.

This set is incredibly detailed. There are even tiny Lego sphinx statues! Not only does this set feature the Great Pyramid, but it also features a detailed landscape with a section of the Nile River.

Upon the river are two ancient boats. Greenery peppers the set with a touch of color.

Lift the outer shell to reveal a system thought to be how the Egyptians moved the big ole stones about. The set also features main tunnels and chambers.

This challenging build is recommended for 18 years and up. It contains 1476 pieces and is still available directly from Lego. It is well worth the fairly high price tag and looks truly stunning on display.

7. Lego White House

This set is the most American Lego set.

Besides the Houses of Parliament, could The White House be the most iconic political building? The White House has housed America’s Presidents since John Adams in 1800. It has seen some of the most influential political leaders on the world stage… as well as some of the more questionable.

Oh, and we also saw it destroyed in Independence Day (1996). No wonder there’s a Lego White House set based on it.

This set is divided into three sections which connect together to create the overall model. It consists of 1483 pieces and again, offers a rewarding building challenge, but is not too fiddly.

Its Neo-Classical design with colonnades has been translated well into Lego form. This set looks very authentic. The Lego grounds are complete with plants and trees. The American flag sits upon the White House conveying American ideals. The interior of all three sections is made from blue and red bricks, the political colors of America which add a nice touch.

8. Lego Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower captures Parisian architecture.

Bets are, that when someone mentions France, the Eiffel Tower is the first thing that comes to mind. (That, or some delicious pastries?) Named after Gustave Eiffel, the tower is 330 metres tall and is the tallest structure in France.

Did you know that every 7 years or so, the Eiffel Tower is painted a new color? In 1887 when it was constructed, it was red and to mark the 2024 Olympics the iconic structure is going gold! Speaking of gold, this Lego Eiffel Tower set is gold standard.

The Lego Architecture ‘Iron Lady’ has so much detail considering its stature. It measures 31cm high, 11cm wide and 11cm deep. It is a small set with only 321 pieces and takes between 1-2 hours to assemble.

This set is a great project for a rainy afternoon as it offers a relaxing building experience. While it has been discontinued, it’s still easy enough to find online, though it is a little more expensive these days.

Build this set from the bottom up. It uses many different-shaped pieces to create the iconic structure. It even comes with two tile variants, display your tower as ‘The Eiffel Tower’ or as ‘La tour Eiffel.’ If you like this set but want to go bigger, check out the Lego Icons Eiffel Tower.

How we picked the best Lego Architecture sets

When putting this list together there were several key points that help qualify different sets inclusion:

Authenticity: We like to feature the sets which are closest to their real-life counterpart.

Building complexity: We’ve included some sets which are a challenge to build, while others offer a more relaxing experience.

Value for Money: We want to ensure we put forward the sets which are the best value for money.

Variety: We don’t just stick to the same kind of set. Some are big, others small. Some are buildings, others monuments.

